Underused Warzone perk has secret advantage making it overpowered

For the most part, Warzone players like to use the same perks across their loadouts and there isn’t too much variance — but this one underutilized perk is actually far more effective than almost any player is aware of.

While there is sometimes a bit of variation in players’ preferred perk packages, there are also a number of perks that rarely get any use, and some players haven’t even tried out in their classes at all.

That said, some of those less popular perks can often change your game up completely, and Warzone expert IceManIsaac believes he may have stumbled upon one that is way better than any average player realizes: Irradiated.

The perk’s description reads “While under the effects of the gas circle you move faster and take reduced gas damage.”

On top of this, you can also apply armor plates while taking gas damage, though without it you stop plating up as soon as you start taking damage.

What many players haven’t cottoned onto yet, though, is that this applies to all forms of damage you can take in the game. For example, if you are plating up and a player starts shooting at you, while typically your Operator would stop applying the plates, Irradiated allows you to fight through it and just keep notching up your health with plates.

This is perfect for when you’re rotating across Urzikstan, Vondel, or Fortune’s Keep, or even just trying to finesse opponents around buildings, not slowing down your health regeneration, and could often be the difference between winning or losing a gunfight.

Whether you consider it important enough to take up one of your perk slots is up to you and your style of play, but especially during aggressive pushes, rotations, and late-game plays, this could be an absolute game-changer.