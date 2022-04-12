Forgotten Cold War LMG is still one of most lethal weapons in Warzone

An LMG from Black Ops Cold War is proving to be one of the most deadly weapons in Warzone — and hardly anybody is using it.

The meta has shifted significantly over the years. The Vanguard integration brought Caldera to Warzone and a whole host of new weapons, blasting the meta open and giving players the chance to experiment with all different kinds of guns and playstyles.

While the Automaton, MP40, and Kar98k remain the weapons of choice for most players, there are some weapons that can do some serious damage, and nobody is really talking about them.

One of those is the MG 82 LMG from Cold War, which has an alarmingly high average KD for a gun with such a low pick rate.

With just a 0.12 pick ratio, the MG 82 — which was once a popular meta pick in Warzone — is one of the least-picked guns in the entire game according to WZRanked.

Despite that, the MG 82 actually has a 1.30 KD, beaten only by the Owen Gun (1.48) and Automaton (1.34).

You can check out our recommended best MG 82 loadout for Warzone if you’re looking to get to grips with the gun, and use something different from the popular Automaton or XM4 for long-range battles.

The MG 82 was also cited by Warzone guru JGOD as one of the best weapons for long-range gunfights, so that begs the question, why is it not used more?

If you’re looking to shake things up and turn some heads on Caldera or Rebirth Island, the MG 82 might be a perfect choice.