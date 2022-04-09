Warzone expert JGOD unveils best long-range weapons after Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone content creator and gun whiz JGOD has unveiled his picks for the best long-range weapons after the Season 2 reloaded patch.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch launched on March 23, bringing a ton of new changes and additions such as the Armaguerra 43 SMG.

As you’d expect, it shook up the weapon meta entirely once again. But, as always, Warzone gun expert JGOD has got players covered.

Much like his other recent guides showcasing the best close-range meta loadouts and proving exactly how powerful the Warzone Weapon Trade Stations can be, he’s back again – unveiling the best long-range meta weapons.

JGOD unveils best long-range meta weapons in Season 2 Reloaded

In an April 7 YouTube video, JGOD showed off his top picks for the seven best long-range weapons in Warzone following the game-changing Season 2 reloaded patch.

As explained in the over 9-minute long video, there are a ton of great and viable options for long-range battles regardless if you’re playing Caldera or Rebirth Island.

However, to narrow the picks down we’ll be looking at the weapons with the best TTK.

MG 82 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4 Task Force

16.4 Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Milano 821 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 10.5 Ranger

10.5 Ranger Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

STANAG 55 Rnd Drum Stock: Ranger Stock

Vargo 52 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6 Task Force

18.6 Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Bren loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Queen’s 775m Scepter Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Hockerson SP20

Hockerson SP20 Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

Automaton loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

CR58 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5 Task Force

18.5 Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

45 Rnd Drum Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip



XM4 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5 Task Force

13.5 Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

AK47 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: 45 Rnd

45 Rnd Underbarrel: SpetsnazGrip

As suggested by JGOD, right now is probably the best time to try out some of our old favorite weapons that aren’t on this list that haven’t been used in a while as they fell out of the meta.

With Season 3 expected to release in just a few weeks, players should expect the meta to be shaken up once again – especially with sniper rifles according to the devs. So make use of these loadouts while you can.