Warzone expert JGOD unveils best long-range weapons after Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone content creator and gun whiz JGOD has unveiled his picks for the best long-range weapons after the Season 2 reloaded patch.
Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch launched on March 23, bringing a ton of new changes and additions such as the Armaguerra 43 SMG.
As you’d expect, it shook up the weapon meta entirely once again. But, as always, Warzone gun expert JGOD has got players covered.
Much like his other recent guides showcasing the best close-range meta loadouts and proving exactly how powerful the Warzone Weapon Trade Stations can be, he’s back again – unveiling the best long-range meta weapons.
JGOD unveils best long-range meta weapons in Season 2 Reloaded
In an April 7 YouTube video, JGOD showed off his top picks for the seven best long-range weapons in Warzone following the game-changing Season 2 reloaded patch.
As explained in the over 9-minute long video, there are a ton of great and viable options for long-range battles regardless if you’re playing Caldera or Rebirth Island.
However, to narrow the picks down we’ll be looking at the weapons with the best TTK.
MG 82 loadout
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 16.4 Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: Fast Mag
Milano 821 loadout
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 10.5 Ranger
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum
- Stock: Ranger Stock
Vargo 52 loadout
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.6 Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Bren loadout
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Hockerson SP20
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Automaton loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
CR58 loadout
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5 Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
XM4 loadout
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5 Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
AK47 loadout
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3X
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
- Underbarrel: SpetsnazGrip
As suggested by JGOD, right now is probably the best time to try out some of our old favorite weapons that aren’t on this list that haven’t been used in a while as they fell out of the meta.
With Season 3 expected to release in just a few weeks, players should expect the meta to be shaken up once again – especially with sniper rifles according to the devs. So make use of these loadouts while you can.