Forgotten Black Ops Cold War AR can still dominate in Warzone Pacific

A forgotten gun, the FFAR from Black Ops Cold War, can still absolutely dominate the Warzone meta with the correct loadout despite its current pick rate sitting at less than 1% in Caldera.



Since Warzone’s release in March 2020, guns from the previous three Call of Duty titles, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, have been added to the game.

With the gun meta constantly changing with every update and more weapons being introduced every season, many weapons eventually become forgotten about.

Among the many guns that are underused is the FFAR from Black Ops Cold War which, just like it did in Verdansk, still completely shreds the competition in Caldera.

The FFAR currently sits at a pick rate of 0.389% according to stat site WZranked. However, with the right attachments, the weapon still has the potential to decimate the competition.

As demonstrated by Warzone creator Westie, the FFAR still packs an insane punch. In a video posted on January 29, the creator provided the best attachments for the Cold War gun.

Warzone FFAR best attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force

19.5″ Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

During the video, Westie showed off just how powerful the mid-range rifle with the right loadout is, where he got 19 kills and absolutely destroyed the lobby.

The Agency Suppressor is a must have on any weapon, while the Task Force Barrel and Field Agent Grip keep it nice and quick while balancing its moderate recoil. The STANAG 50 Rnd Mag, too, is a must have on a weapon that fires as quickly as the FFAR.

Next time you’re dropping into Caldera, it definitely might be worth giving the loadout a try. Especially for Verdansk players that are already familiar with the once-popular weapon.