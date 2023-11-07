Fan-favorite Warzone AR still dominates despite big nerfs

The TR-76 Geist is still one of the best weapons in Warzone despite its recent nerfs, and it should be a key part of your loadouts.

With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 just on the horizon, many Warzone fans would be forgiven for thinking that the battle royale would have to take a back seat for a little while.

The integration with MW3 isn’t likely to happen until December, but there have still been changes. The devs have hit the battle royale meta with a raft of buffs and nerfs, shaking things up and forcing players to reconsider some of their favorite loadouts.

The TR-76 Geist was one of those that was hit with nerfs and has since fallen away from being the dominant assault rifle of choice. However, the Season 6 addition is still proving to be a more than solid choice.

Best TR-76 Geist loadout after Warzone Season 6 nerfs

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, as he highlighted the Geist in his November 5 video on the meta shifts. The YouTuber put the AR on his list of top 10 best guns in the battle royale.

“It’s got the control, this thing is super easy to use and it’s damage profile is good. When you factor in that accuracy, it’s realistic TTK is going to be really efficient over the mid to long-range,” he said.

The YouTuber noted that the Geist thrives through its control, and that’s how players should be maximizing the AR following the nerfs.

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Barrel : Bruen Bridle Heavy

: Bruen Bridle Heavy Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45-round mag

Metaphor isn’t the only one still believing in the Geist either. WZRanked stats still has the AR as one of the best choices in the battle royale too.

It’s unlikely to see many more changes before MW3’s integration with Warzone takes over, so what we’re working with now is the way it’ll be.