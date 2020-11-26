 Envoy explains why SMGs "are not viable" in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Envoy explains why SMGs “are not viable” in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 26/Nov/2020 7:25

by Brad Norton
YouTube: OpTic Chicago / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Envoy

Black Ops Cold War may have some strong Submachine Guns, but OpTic Chicago’s Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon believes Assault Rifles are absolutely dominant when it comes to competitive play.

Treyarch’s latest release has barely been out for a few weeks but a meta is already forming. As Call of Duty League teams get valuable practice time in, and dozens of early tournaments set the tone, a trend seems to have emerged.

2019’s Modern Warfare featured a solid mix of SMGs and ARs throughout the year. However, Black Ops Cold War is all but dominated by ARs, according to both Envoy and OpTic teammate Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

While scrimming Atlanta FaZe and a few other CDL teams, they “were getting bodied,” due to the AR dominance. “The subs are not viable in this game at all,” Envoy followed up.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Could SMGs be struggling to keep up all year in Black Ops Cold War? Envoy certainly thinks so.

As the primary SMG user on the team, Envoy is the one that will be sticking to the class for essentially every single map. Previous years have featured various mixes of roles, though this year appears to be leaning towards a three-to-one split: Three players running with ARs, and just one with an SMG in-hand.

“On certain maps it’s like three (ARs) and one sub on each team,” Scump explained. However, certain teams are even going a step beyond that due to the sheer power of ARs in Black Ops Cold War.

“We ran into New York and they ran four AK74’s on Moscow,” Envoy said. “I was mind blown. I feel like subs are just harder in this game. We switched to the AK-74u and it’s a bit easier but the MP5 was just impossible.”

Obviously, it’s still early days. Things could change drastically before the start of the 2021 season. Balance updates are already coming through from Treyarch, so SMGs could get some love sooner than later. For the time being though, Black Ops Cold War has Envoy “wishing [he] had an AR.”

The relevant topic begins at the 1:41 mark below.

This isn’t entirely a result of weapon balancing either. There’s more that goes into shaping the meta than first meets the eye. “It’s part of the map design too,” Envoy explained. “How many [head glitches], how many open lanes, where the hills are at.” With four ARs, some objectives are “just unbreakable.”

There’s no date set in stone for the 2021 season just yet. Though we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the meta evolves in the lead-up to the next year of CDL action.

Call of Duty

How to glitch outside Nuketown ’84 for free kills in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 26/Nov/2020 4:51

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Nuketown 84 gameplay
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

While Nuketown has appeared in more Call of Duty titles than any other map, the new Black Ops Cold War variant has come with a frustrating issue that allows players to break out of the map.

Nuketown has long been a fan favorite in the CoD franchise. The close-quarters map is chaotic from start to finish as players jump right into the action without having to track enemies down. It’s now in its eighth version, though the new iteration has come with a painful exploit.

If you’ve played on an older version of the map before, you’ll likely know every little nook and cranny. Nuketown ‘84 still has one of these little secrets intact as RC-XD users can race around outside the map on a special path.

Typically, this is a good way to get your explosive buddy across to the other side of the map. It can travel safely and emerge without alerting nearby enemies. However, it turns out players can now access this space as well.

The Nuketown RCXD easter egg trick still works in cold war. :,) from blackopscoldwar

This area has only ever been accessible for the tiny vehicle, until now. Players have discovered a way to break through the traditional boundaries and camp outside of the map for some of the easiest kills you’ll ever see.

From this glitched location, you get a clear line of sight to the side of one of the houses. The most broken part of being here though is that your presence doesn’t have any impact on enemy spawns. They can still appear directly in front of you without realizing, leading to some effortless kills.

Dexerto staff personally encountered this issue while playing on PC. There appears to be a location right at the edge of the playable space that avoids the ‘out of bounds’ instakill effect.

Wedging yourself between some cacti and the fence will keep you alive outside of the map. Obviously, this can be shut down after a few kills once players realize your position. However, it could be too little too late.

Treyarch is yet to address this particular issue. However, something so critical is sure to be fixed in the very near future.

In the meantime, make sure you’re keeping an eye out for pesky enemies well outside the map. 