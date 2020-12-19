Dr Disrespect wants CoD to let him design Warzone’s next Gulag

After trying out the Warzone updates in Cold War’s Season One, Dr Disrespect is asking Activision to let him take a swing at designing the next iteration of the Gulag.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launched on December 16 after a slight delay. New maps and weapons were added for players to enjoy, along with the highly anticipated loadout integration between Warzone and Cold War.

Cold War’s weapons are not the only thing added to Warzone with Season One. Players have also been treated to a new Warzone map – Rebirth Island – and a brand-new Gulag experience to go with it.

After playing the new Warzone content, Dr Disrespect reached out to Activision with a huge request: let him design the game’s next Warzone Gulag.

Let me design a Gulag map. Flip phone battery is charged @Activision. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 18, 2020

Dr Disrespect tweeted at Activision letting them know his flip phone is charged and he is willing to create the next Gulag experience for Warzone.

While many know Dr Disrespect as a massive streaming personality, he was previously a map designer at Sledgehammer Games. While working at Sledgehammer, he designed many of the multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

The Doc has already shown he has the creative vision to design maps outside of Advanced Warfare. In October 2020, the Doc collaborated with Hi-Rez studios to create a map in Rogue Company based on Dr Disrespect’s e-sports facility, The Arena.

Dr Disrespect x @RogueCompany The Arena's wide open. $500m facility pic.twitter.com/96EGVZEbar — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) October 14, 2020

The move by Hi-Rez to collaborate with Dr Disrespect on designing a map was very successful. Gaming personalities like Nadeshot and CourageJD praised the company for working with the Doc to create a streamer-themed map.

No one from Activision or Warzone’s development studios – Infinity Ward and Raven – has responded to the Doc’s tweet at the time of writing. However, this does not mean a future collaboration is out of the question.

With strong connections to the Call of Duty brand and the various developers working on the franchise, there is certainly potential for Warzone players to see a Doc-designed Gulag at some point in the BR’s future.