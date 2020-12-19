Logo
Dr Disrespect wants CoD to let him design Warzone’s next Gulag

Published: 19/Dec/2020 16:30

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect Stream With Logo
YouTube / DrDisrespect

After trying out the Warzone updates in Cold War’s Season One, Dr Disrespect is asking Activision to let him take a swing at designing the next iteration of the Gulag.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launched on December 16 after a slight delay. New maps and weapons were added for players to enjoy, along with the highly anticipated loadout integration between Warzone and Cold War.

Cold War’s weapons are not the only thing added to Warzone with Season One. Players have also been treated to a new Warzone map – Rebirth Island – and a brand-new Gulag experience to go with it.

After playing the new Warzone content, Dr Disrespect reached out to Activision with a huge request: let him design the game’s next Warzone Gulag.

Dr Disrespect tweeted at Activision letting them know his flip phone is charged and he is willing to create the next Gulag experience for Warzone.

While many know Dr Disrespect as a massive streaming personality, he was previously a map designer at Sledgehammer Games. While working at Sledgehammer, he designed many of the multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

The Doc has already shown he has the creative vision to design maps outside of Advanced Warfare. In October 2020, the Doc collaborated with Hi-Rez studios to create a map in Rogue Company based on Dr Disrespect’s e-sports facility, The Arena.

The move by Hi-Rez to collaborate with Dr Disrespect on designing a map was very successful. Gaming personalities like Nadeshot and CourageJD praised the company for working with the Doc to create a streamer-themed map.

No one from Activision or Warzone’s development studios – Infinity Ward and Raven – has responded to the Doc’s tweet at the time of writing. However, this does not mean a future collaboration is out of the question.

With strong connections to the Call of Duty brand and the various developers working on the franchise, there is certainly potential for Warzone players to see a Doc-designed Gulag at some point in the BR’s future.

H3CZ reassures OpTic fans over Scump’s future in competitive CoD

Published: 19/Dec/2020 15:37

by Joe Craven
H3CZ & Scump
CDL/H3CZ

OpTic Chicago owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has reassured fans that legendary Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has plenty of gas left in the tank, and could be competing at the highest level for another 6 years. 

Recent shifts in the CDL offseason saw the upcoming year of competition become incredibly interesting. Not only will Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves compete in Call of Duty for the first time since Black Ops 4, but H3CZ’s reacquisition of OpTic (now OpTic Chicago) means Scump, FormaL and Dashy have been reunited with the iconic esports brand.

However, despite the promise they are showing in scrimmages, questions have continued to circulate about the future of Scump, the veteran who has long been a staple of the OpTic Gaming brand. He has been one of competitive CoD’s biggest names since Black Ops II and, despite rumors, H3CZ believes there are plenty more years to come from the Pennsylvania native.

Twitter: H3CZ
H3CZ
H3CZ has become known for his influence in the growth of CoD esports and OpTic Gaming.

Speaking on the Charlie Intel podcast, H3CZ suggested that Scump has 5 or 6 years ahead of him, and that he has no plans of competing in Call of Duty without him.

While H3CZ conceded that Scump’s career trajectory could change, he stated that, like OpTic’s BigTymeR, he expects Scump to always be a part of his content and OpTic Chicago more widely.

Referring more specifically to Call of Duty, H3CZ said: “It’s only in the back of peoples’ heads because people ask ‘Are you gonna retire?’ If nobody would have ever asked him, I don’t think in his head being 24 years old, he’s ever thought that maybe it’s time to retire. He’s still out-gunning some of the young people that are coming into the space that are supposed to be super cracked.”

Timestamp: 37:40 

“He’s still a very competitive person,” H3CZ finished, “and as long as we put a very competitive team around him, I don’t think there’s reason for him to retire anytime soon. So, he says 3-4 years, I say 5-6. It depends on how much fun we’re having.”

Of course, the future could change for Scump. Prolonged struggles could see him hang up the controller slightly earlier but sustained success – the kind we have grown used to seeing from the King – could mean we see him at the top of CoD esports for some time yet.

Thinking less about the long term, we’re incredibly excited to see what the revitalized OpTic can do in the CDL with its star-studded roster.