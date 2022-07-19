Dr Disrespect suggests simple fix for Warzone’s “boring” matches

Connor Bennett . 1 hour ago

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has offered some solutions to address the “boring” games of Warzone on Caldera, and it probably would create plenty of chaos.

From H1Z1 to Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends, Dr Disrespect has played pretty much every battle royale game that has come to market over the last few years. In fact, he’s even in the process of building his own unique take on the genre.

Despite having a love-hate relationship with it over the last year or so, the Doc has called Warzone his battle royale home most recently, as he unleashes his signature brand of violence, speed, and momentum onto the CoD BR.

As the speed of matches doesn’t quite match the intensity he’s looking for, the Two-Time has constantly urged the developers to make some tweaks to the speed of the zones. Though, he’s also got another idea up his sleeve to create some chaos.

Dr Disrespect wants faster Warzone matches

During his July 15 stream, the Doc was trying to complete his own Triple Threat challenge – with wins in PUBG, Warzone, and Escape from Tarkov – when he run into issues during the CoD portion of things.

With his frustrations growing, the Two-Time suggested that solo games need to be sped up quite significantly. “Doesn’t it feel like the Warzone Caldera games take forever? They’re so long, so boring man,” he started before offering up some advice for change.

“I feel like the speed of the game and the circles have got to be bumped up, and then just flood the map with bounties. Flood the map with bounties, please.”

Timestamp of 2:49:50

As noted, the speed of the zones has been a constant bugbear of the Doc’s ever since Verdansk was around. Though, wanting more bounties around the map is a new suggestion.

His ideas may be better suited to a limited-time mode of sorts, rather than taking over the standard Warzone playlist, but who knows if the devs will ever take his advice on board.