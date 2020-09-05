Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War will be the best CoD ever

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is going to be the best CoD to date because Treyarch “don’t miss” with their releases.

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare year drawing to a close, CoD fans are looking to the future and the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch have already started their reveal cycle with teasers for the campaign, and there has also been the news that the Call of Duty League will revert from 5v5 to 4v4.

When putting this all together, Dr Disrespect believes that the developers could be on to yet another winning formula with the game – and it could even be the best CoD title to date.

During his September 2 stream, the Doc explained that Treyarch “don’t miss” when it comes to making Call of Duty games, and with the CDL reverting to 4v4 play, that will help create “superstars” in the competitive scene.

“It’s going to be amazing and I’m going to go ahead and say it right now, I think Cold War is going to be better than Black Ops 2,” the streaming superstar continued, noting the studio’s history with CoD titles. “I know, I said it, I think it’s going to be the best Call of Duty to date, next year.

“I think with everything that’s happening with Warzone and the BR, and the cross-platform play, heading into a Treyarch title and then bringing to back to 4v4, and you just know.”

Segment begins at 43:20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKUMhHr39IQ

Even though some leaked gameplay has already made its way to the internet early, Treyarch are set to officially showcase the multiplayer side of Black Ops Cold War on September 9.

There, we might also get some news about how Warzone plays into the new game, but we’ll have to wait until the game releases on November 13 to see if Doc’s early claims about it being the best CoD to date are actually right.