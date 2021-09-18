Dr Disrespect explains why Battlefield 2042 delay is a concern for CoD Vanguard

While the gaming world has been left dismayed by Battlefield 2042’s release date delay, Dr Disrespect believes it could actually be bad news for Call of Duty.

Even though Call of Duty and Battlefield have their own unique selling points, the powerhouse gaming franchises have been pitted against each other for the longest time. They are both first-person shooters at the end of the day.

With CoD: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 set to release around the same time as each other, the long-standing FPS battle has been reignited yet again, though Battlefield fans will have to wait a bit longer.

Amid reports that the game could be delayed for months, Battlefield 2042 was, instead, pushed back a few weeks to the end of November – weeks after Call of Duty: Vanguard drops. While some may think that gives CoD a huge advantage, Dr Disrespect isn’t so sure.

As the news of the delay hit during his stream, the Two-Time was slightly unsure it was real until his duo partner, TimTheTatMan, searched it out to make sure the Doc wasn’t falling for a hoax.

After figuring out that Battlefield would now release way after Vanguard, Tim suggested that the delay was a “huge W” for CoD, but the Doc wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know, man. It actually puts a little pressure on Call of Duty,” the former CoD dev said. “Now, Call of Duty is like… they’ve got to meet a certain level of expectation or else it’s going to get boring real fast and then, boom, Battlefield comes out, boom boom boom, battle royale.”

Timestamp of 4:38:55

Tim did point out that when it comes to Warzone, Battlefield may be playing from behind the eight ball given that the Warzone integration with Vanguard is rumored to come around the time of Battlefield’s new release date.

The Doc noted that he wasn’t sure how the dates line up so it could play into CoD’s hands but we’ll have to wait and see what happens when the two games finally hit the shelves.