Electronic Arts have announced that Battlefield 2042 has been delayed into November 2021. The first-person shooter was previously expected to launch on October 22, 2021, but those plans have now been thrown out the window.

In a statement regarding the Battlefield 2042 delay, EA said, “We’ve made the decision to shift the launch of Battlefield 2042.”

“Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

Oskar Gabrielson & the Battlefield 2042 development team finished by saying, “Your enthusiasm for the game has been very inspiring. We believe in the game we’re making, and we thank you for your patience as we put some finishing touches into the experience.”

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

The delays mean that Battlefield 2042 will now release on November 19, 2021. These delays will also impact the game’s upcoming beta plans.

Alongside Activision’s annual juggernaut Call of Duty, Battlefield remains one of the most popular FPS franchises ever released. The long-running series boasts a massive loyal fanbase, despite its irregular title releases over the years.

Battlefield 2042 was first announced on June 9.

EA lifted the lid on further game details at the E3 2021 convention, including the game’s futuristic setting ⁠— no surprise, it will be set in 2042 ⁠— as well as its three new flagship game modes, and its roster of new maps, many of which are designed to be played with 128 combatants on PC and next-gen consoles.

As per usual in Battlefield games, the new 2042 title will have “an ever-changing battlefield” via destructible environments and weather.

The new Battlefield 2042 game is also implementing a new roster of “Specialists,” each of which boasts their own Trait and Specialty they can use to turn the tide of any battle. These Specialists are all totally customizable.

Perhaps the biggest selling point, however, is Battlefield’s new “Portal” mode. The new sandbox mode will allow players to make custom modes from scratch.

Battlefield 2042 is now set to release on November 19, 2021.

The long-awaited DICE sequel will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Get caught up on all the game’s new features right here on Dexerto.