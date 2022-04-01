Dr Disrespect Easter Egg discovered in Modern Warfare 3 over 10 years later

Call of Duty games have always been loaded with Easter Eggs, with calls back to previous titles, references to developers, and more. But someone has just discovered a Dr Disrespect Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3, which released all the way back in 2011.

Long-time Call of Duty players will remember climbing to the roof of Highrise in Modern Warfare and finding the teddy bears left up there for a dev’s subtle salute to his daughter.

The campaigns are often littered with such Easter Eggs, many of which are shared on the internet not long after the games come out. Some of them, though, may never see the light of day.

It’s a surprise this one wasn’t discovered sooner, though, with Dr Disrespect references littered across one room during a Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission.

For those unaware, Dr Disrespect was a game developer before his streaming persona really took off. He’s best known for designing some of the maps in Advanced Warfare, but before that, he helped work on Modern Warfare 3 for Sledgehammer Games.

As an employee at Sledgehammer, he obviously didn’t go by Dr Disrespect, using his real name of Guy Beahm.

In the clip below, ModernWarzone was stunned to find books in the game, emblazoned with the name Guy Beahm and an image that looks like an old, original version of the Dr Disrespect logo.

Discovered a 12 year old @DrDisrespect easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 that I can't find anywhere on the internet. pic.twitter.com/6mujwum3er — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 1, 2022

The Doc hasn’t yet responded to the new discovery himself yet at the time of writing, but he’ll no doubt be happy to see people finally finding it after all this time.

This begs the question, though: how many other Easter Eggs have Call of Duty players missed over the years? There could be countless, and many of them might not ever be found.