Dr Disrespect demands one big change in Warzone to improve tournaments

YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect has called on developers Raven Software to add long-awaited custom lobbies to Warzone, arguing it would massively improve tournaments on CoD’s battle royale.

Following OpTic Hitch’s $25k Warzone Hide N’ Seek tournament on February 2, streaming star Dr Disrespect has called on Warzone’s devs to add custom lobbies to the battle royale.

According to the 2x champ, it took eight hours to play five games of the old Michael Myers inspired mode. He also suggested that it became formulaic, with players flocking to the final circle to hide in every match.

During the moustached maverick’s February 4 live stream, he continued by floating the idea of custom lobbies and what they could enable in terms of the future of competitive Warzone.

“If Activision had custom lobbies with a huge amount of customization available to the lobby, how sick would snipers only tournament be,” said the Doc. “A sniper-only tournament man. Ground snipes, and a loadout that you can literally only ever snipe.”

Until custom games are added, Doc won’t be participating in any more Hide N’ Seek tournaments: “I’m never playing in one of those Hide N’ Seek tournaments again. It’s not for me. There’s just something about the inevitable of just waiting till the final circle.”

(Timestamp at 23:39)

While private matches were introduced shortly after Warzone’s release in 2020, options for tournament organizers to set specific game rules have not yet been released.

During tournaments, organizers can only hope players follow any specific rules set whereas other battle royales such as Fortnite have lobbies with a slew of customizations available.

With Warzone slowly losing its popularity on Twitch and YouTube, perhaps the devs will look to add the Doc’s suggestion which would make tournaments a whole lot more interesting.