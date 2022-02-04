CoD legend Scump calls for return of jetpacks after Infinity Ward announcement

Competitive Call of Duty’s biggest name, OpTic Gaming’s Scump, has reacted to the news of Infinity Ward leading CoD 2022 and Warzone 2 development by calling for a return to the jetpack era.

One of CoD’s principal, rotating developers, Infinity Ward are highly regarded by the community for their work with the Modern Warfare franchise. More recently, they led development on Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone – arguably the series’ most successful titles ever.

Now, following the Treyarch-led Black Ops Cold War and Sledgehammer Games-led Vanguard, Activision Blizzard confirmed that IW will be taking the lead on CoD 2022 and Warzone’s next installment.

While rumors suggest that CoD 2022 will be Modern Warfare II (a sequel to MW19), OpTic’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner apparently hopes the developers move in a different direction. Specifically, he wants to move upward in a return to the jetpack era.

Scump calls for Infinity Ward to bring back jetpack CoD

Bring back jetpacks 🗣 https://t.co/UY6lOM5Ist — OpTic Scump (@scump) February 3, 2022

Although IW returned to boots-on-the-ground action for MW19, their previous title – Infinite Warfare – was one of the franchise’s three jetpack titles. Whether for the sake of farming engagement or out of true interest, Scump has called for that mobility to return.

While the Blackout battle royale and Black Ops 4 enjoyed the presence of Grappling Hooks, CoD hasn’t had the jetpack mechanic since IW in 2016. As such, it would be quite a change from the norm for the controversial movement to come back.

Scump, fittingly, also demonstrated just how controversial jetpacks were. The movement mechanic was so divisive that even he, back in 2017, said “jetpacks in suck.”

Five years later, competitive CoD’s most popular pro seems to have changed his mind. Maybe it’s nostalgia, maybe it’s boredom after this long stint on the ground, but interest in jetpacks seems to be shifting.

While all signs point to CoD 2022 being another boots title, this renewed passion for jetpacks just might tempt Treyarch for 2023.