How to see all Warzone streamers and pro players you've played against - Dexerto

If you’ve ever wondered if you ran into any Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch streamers or pros during your games, then rejoice — there’s a website that lets you check which of the game’s best you’ve played against.

Without a strict ranked playlist in Warzone, the uncertainty of SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) ensures that you could play against battle royale noobs one game and elite players the next. That leaves many curious if they’ve run into Twitch’s biggest stars at any point in the year or so since the game came out.

Fortunately, there is a way to find out (and it doesn’t require scouring the now-terminated SBMMWarzone website). WZRanked, a site that is most popular for letting you check the most-used guns on Verdansk, has additional functionality letting you check through previous lobbies.

As part of their options, you can use WZRanked to check out streamers you’ve faced off against — which will include information about when you played in their lobby and full details on how you fared. At long last, you can see if you’ve ever unknowingly outdueled your favorite (or least favorite) Warzone pros.

How to see which Warzone streamers you’ve played against

As you can see in the above screenshot, this tool lets you see who you’ve played against, and there is even an option for more details. Those details include breaking down specific lobbies and diving into the full results.

To check out which Twitch streamers and top players you’ve faced, you simply need to have your Battle.net, PlayStation or Xbox account ID ready and then follow these steps:

Go to WZRanked.com Input your Battle.net, PlayStation, or Xbox user information (If your account information is private, then you need to make it public by heading to CoD’s website and following their instructions) Click on “Streamers” from your profile’s top bar Sort by season or simply choose “All” if you want to see your complete history Scroll through and enjoy finding out which streamers you’ve played against

API issues have been resolved. And we finally have a refresh button! No more waiting for the matches to load. pic.twitter.com/6tsiuyXa6R — WZ Ranked (@WZRanked) April 1, 2021

According to WZRanked, they still have access to Activision’s API (Application Programming Interface) for Warzone as of April 1, meaning that the site hasn’t suffered the same downfall as SBMMWarzone.

If that changes, we’ll update this piece. But, for now, you can enjoy checking into your recent data and double-check if those especially cracked players you ran into actually were Twitch streamers after all.