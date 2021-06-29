Crimsix hits out at CoD devs over how “easy” Cold War and Warzone weapons are

Dallas Empire CDL star and three-time world champion Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has aired his frustrations with how “easy” Call of Duty has become, hitting out specifically at the weapons in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Crimsix is often regarded as the greatest CoD player of all time, with the most championships of any other player and a serious habit for winning.

So, he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Call of Duty. If he thinks CoD games have become too easy, it’s difficult to argue otherwise.

In multiple tweets posted in the early hours of June 29, Crimsix vented his biggest issues with the gunplay in both Cold War multiplayer and battle royale hit Warzone.

In the first tweet, Crim called out the aim assist in Cold War and long-range abilities in Warzone.

“It is f**king absurd to me how easy these CODs are becoming,” he said. “The CW aim assist has been taken straight outta @THump’s nightmares, and in WZ, not a single long-distance gun recoils to appropriate levels. They balance it by slowing ADS but that just makes gameplay even worse.”

He then followed up with another tweet, this time directly to CoD devs Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward. He urged them to look at the AEK-971 assault rifle from Battlefield 3 as his idea of how weapons should be made.

“YouTube BF3 AEK-971, the best gun in that game also had the highest skill gap for controlling recoil,” he told them. “TTK was fastest, but by far the hardest to actually hit shots with. As it should be, in every single FPS ever made.”

At its core, Call of Duty is an arcade shooter, and that’s often been reflected in the weapons and how they’re used.

The way the game has developed, though, Crim clearly feels is to cater to a lower skill ceiling, and wants to see major changes going forward to heighten the skill gap.

Whether anything major changes with the 2021 release of CoD, rumored to be a World War 2-themed game called Vanguard, remains to be seen.