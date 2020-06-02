Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 4 start date delayed

Activision has announced that the Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 release has now officially been delayed, pending a later release date. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 has also been put on hold, the publishers confirmed.

The flagship Call of Duty title’s fourth season was penned in for a June 3 release date across all platforms, but the company has now confirmed they will be delaying the seasonal release due to ongoing protests in the United States.

Activision confirmed the news on Twitter on June 1: “While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.”

“We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you.”

Activision did not confirm a new release date for the Season 4 launch for Modern Warfare and Warzone. They have also not revealed any updates on when Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 will be rescheduled to either.

Season 4 has one of the most highly-anticipated content drops for the current Call of Duty title so far. The seasonal release is set to bring back fan-favorite Captain Price as an operator. It will also add new guns, maps, and more.

Season 4’s headline features are a new battle pass, and a series of new weapons. According to major leaks in the lead-up to the seasonal reset, Warzone players will soon be able to wield a Rytek AMR, Fennec, or deadly Akimbo Blades.

On a smaller scale ⁠— or just a smaller screen ⁠— CoD Mobile's 'Radioactive Update' is also set to add a mobile-exclusive map. Kill Confirmed will also be re-added. The now-delayed update is expected to be the biggest mobile expansion yet.

Activision isn’t the only company to put the brakes on a major event while mass protests are happening in America. Sony also confirmed on May 31 they would be delaying their ‘Future of Gaming’ PS5 reveal stream indefinitely.

Dexerto will update you with information on when Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 4 and CoD: Mobile Season 7 will be released as soon as details become available.