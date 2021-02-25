Paris Legion’s Skrapz proves he doesn’t need twin Wuskin to compete - Dexerto

CDL’s Super Week is underway, seeing Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall put in an unbelievable display for Paris Legion, showing that he can fend for himself away from his twin brother, Bradley ‘Wuskin’ Marshall.

The boisterous Brit shone for Legion when they 3-0’d a sub-par Florida Mutineers. However, it’s not all done for Skrapz yet, with tough battles against the rest of their CDL opposition heading into the Stage 1 Major.

After being overshadowed by Wuskin’s unbelievable performances in the inaugural CDL season, Legion’s masterful Mancunian will need to continue his good run of form to prove his doubters wrong: there’s still life for the star after Wuskin.

Heading into the series with Florida, Legion was sat winless in the standings after taking losses from both OpTic Chicago and LA Guerrillas in the opening weekend. Swooping in and saving the day, though, was Skrapz.

Stepping up when his team needed him the most, he shone with fantastic close-quarters mechanics and patience. Upcoming opponents Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe are undoubtedly out for blood against Legion, with Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr’s Atlanta men posing the biggest threat. This, ultimately, will be the true test for Skrapz.