CoD pro Attach reveals best Modern Warfare S&D classes: MP5, M4A1, AX-50

Call of Duty pro player and world champion Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has revealed the best Modern Warfare Search & Destroy classes you can use, with unique classes for the MP5 submachine gun, M4A1 assault rifle and AX-50 sniper rifle to best fit your needs.

As one of very few to be able to call themselves a Call of Duty world champion, Attach knows a thing or two about what it takes to win.

Of course, one of these things is how you set up your classes, especially in a game mode as both volatile and tactical as Search and Destroy.

Advertisement

Attach (middle right) won a Call of Duty World Championship in 2018. Attach (middle right) won a Call of Duty World Championship in 2018.

The MP5, M4 and AX-50 are three of the most popular weapons in Modern Warfare, and it’s clear why, but what is the best way to utilize them?

Read More: CoD pro Octane gives 3 crucial tips for using ARs in Modern Warfare

Alongside footage of a small $300 Search and Destroy tournament, Attach explains what you need to be using with your weapons and why.

Advertisement

Best Modern Warfare Search and Destroy class setups

MP5 Search & Destroy class

Attachments

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel: Operator Foregip

Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Secondary – Combat Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Tune Up

Specialist: E.O.D., Battle Hardened, Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Advertisement

M4A1 Search & Destroy class

Attachments

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary – M19

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Battle Hardened

Specialist: Double Time, Tune Up, Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Advertisement

AX-50 Search & Destroy class

Attachments

Barrel: 32.0” Factory Barrel

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Focus

Secondary – M19

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Tune Up

Specialist: Amped, E.O.D., Scavenger

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Obviously, there are certain limitations on these classes: for example, killstreaks are not permitted in the Call of Duty League, hence why Attach opts for specialist perks instead.

Read More: Modern Warfare test proves just how overpowered the Riot Shield is

While pro players tend to know the game on a much deeper level than most of us, it’s worth noting that these class setups are just guidelines; try them out, but if you prefer to use different attachments or perks, for example, make sure you opt for what you prefer.