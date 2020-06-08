CoD pro Attach reveals best Modern Warfare S&D classes: MP5, M4A1, AX-50

Call of Duty pro player and world champion Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has revealed the best Modern Warfare Search & Destroy classes you can use, with unique classes for the MP5 submachine gun, M4A1 assault rifle and AX-50 sniper rifle to best fit your needs.
As one of very few to be able to call themselves a Call of Duty world champion, Attach knows a thing or two about what it takes to win.
Of course, one of these things is how you set up your classes, especially in a game mode as both volatile and tactical as Search and Destroy.
The MP5, M4 and AX-50 are three of the most popular weapons in Modern Warfare, and it’s clear why, but what is the best way to utilize them?
Alongside footage of a small $300 Search and Destroy tournament, Attach explains what you need to be using with your weapons and why.
Best Modern Warfare Search and Destroy class setups
MP5 Search & Destroy class
Attachments
- Stock: FTAC Collapsible
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregip
- Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
Secondary – Combat Knife
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Ghost
- Perk 3: Tune Up
- Specialist: E.O.D., Battle Hardened, Amped
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
M4A1 Search & Destroy class
Attachments
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Secondary – M19
Perks
- Perk 1: E.O.D.
- Perk 2: Ghost
- Perk 3: Battle Hardened
- Specialist: Double Time, Tune Up, Amped
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
AX-50 Search & Destroy class
Attachments
- Barrel: 32.0” Factory Barrel
- Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
- Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Perk: Focus
Secondary – M19
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Ghost
- Perk 3: Tune Up
- Specialist: Amped, E.O.D., Scavenger
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
Obviously, there are certain limitations on these classes: for example, killstreaks are not permitted in the Call of Duty League, hence why Attach opts for specialist perks instead.
While pro players tend to know the game on a much deeper level than most of us, it’s worth noting that these class setups are just guidelines; try them out, but if you prefer to use different attachments or perks, for example, make sure you opt for what you prefer.