CoD pro Attach reveals best Modern Warfare S&D classes: MP5, M4A1, AX-50

by Jacob Hale
Activision / Call of Duty League

Attach

Call of Duty pro player and world champion Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has revealed the best Modern Warfare Search & Destroy classes you can use, with unique classes for the MP5 submachine gun, M4A1 assault rifle and AX-50 sniper rifle to best fit your needs.

As one of very few to be able to call themselves a Call of Duty world champion, Attach knows a thing or two about what it takes to win.

Of course, one of these things is how you set up your classes, especially in a game mode as both volatile and tactical as Search and Destroy.

Attach (middle right) won a Call of Duty World Championship in 2018.

The MP5, M4 and AX-50 are three of the most popular weapons in Modern Warfare, and it’s clear why, but what is the best way to utilize them?

Alongside footage of a small $300 Search and Destroy tournament, Attach explains what you need to be using with your weapons and why.

Best Modern Warfare Search and Destroy class setups

MP5 Search & Destroy class

Attach's MP5 class is the only one to feature a handy smoke grenade for those stealthy plays.

Attachments

  • Stock: FTAC Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Operator Foregip
  • Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

Secondary – Combat Knife

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Tune Up
  • Specialist: E.O.D., Battle Hardened, Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

M4A1 Search & Destroy class

Attach's M4A1 class allows the flexibility to take both long- and short-range engagements.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary – M19

Perks

  • Perk 1: E.O.D.
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Battle Hardened
  • Specialist: Double Time, Tune Up, Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade

AX-50 Search & Destroy class

If used right, this AX-50 class should be a one-hit kill every time.

Attachments

  • Barrel: 32.0” Factory Barrel
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Perk: Focus

Secondary – M19

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Tune Up
  • Specialist: Amped, E.O.D., Scavenger

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade

Search and Destroy continues to be one of the most popular gamemodes in Call of Duty.

Obviously, there are certain limitations on these classes: for example, killstreaks are not permitted in the Call of Duty League, hence why Attach opts for specialist perks instead.

While pro players tend to know the game on a much deeper level than most of us, it’s worth noting that these class setups are just guidelines; try them out, but if you prefer to use different attachments or perks, for example, make sure you opt for what you prefer.