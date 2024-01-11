CoD player shares camo tracker concept that everyone wants

Camo grinding in Call of Duty requires the ultimate test of patience, in part because the tracking system is very outdated. One player has shared a simple yet effective camo tracker idea in MW3 that’ll hopefully be implemented in the future.

Since 2007’s CoD 4: Modern Warfare, the camo grind has provided some of the series’ most satisfying rewards. For example, if you saw someone with a Diamond camouflaged weapon, you knew they earned it after grinding through a truckload of challenges.

As the series has evolved, the challenges required to earn the mastery camos have also evolved. However, the problem is the systems that track your progress haven’t received that same creativity, forcing players to swim through menus galore or even create spreadsheets to keep track of their progress.

CoD players have shared their redesigns before, yet the most recent one is the best creation to date.

CoD player reveals ingenious camo tracker concept in MW3

Shared to the CODZombies subreddit, Reddit user ygorhpr shared the simplest and cleanest camo tracker concept to date using MW3’s Zombies mode as a template. By simply pressing the pause menu, players will see up to five camo challenges next to the Daily Challenge tracker.

They don’t mention how the camo system tracks the challenges, but one would have to imagine it’s based on the current weapon equipped. With 912 challenges to track between Zombies, MW3 multiplayer and Warzone, a tracker like this would make players’ lives so much easier.

In essence, this is the simplest design to date, and arguably the cleanest. Something like this would work perfectly fine, with many players sharing how much they loved the design.

“Thought this was real, just went into a game to try it,” one player replied. Another shared a similar thought: “Man I scrolled over this and thought they added it into the game. Way to dash my hopes lol.”