CoD legends clap back after Dr Disrespect & Myth roast controller players

Call of Duty Twitter was as spicy as ever after Dr Disrespect and TSM Myth’s attacks on controller players earned the wrath of Warzone and CDL pros alike, with legends like Clayster, Crimsix, and Nadeshot firing back.

If you’ve played or watched any competitive crossplay shooters, you know just how much beef there can be between people who play on controller and those who play on mouse and keyboard. From Fortnite to Warzone, the drama has always reared its head.

But that spice spiked in a colorful way on September 21, with Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm insulting controller players who use aim assist and Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani doubling down — claiming that no controller players could be in his FPS (first-person shooter) top 10.

Unsurprisingly, CoD Twitter’s biggest names jumped in within moments. And leading the charge were some of the franchise’s GOATs: Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag.

CoD GOATs dispute controller critiques

Oh boy. @TSM_Myth and @drdisrespect took shots at controller players, so the CoD goats assembled 😳 pic.twitter.com/p6HQD9D51h — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 21, 2021

The heart of the drama is simple: Doc made fun of aim assist and Myth used that criticism as justification for not wanting any controller players in his top 10.

So some of CoD’s winningest and most renowned stars responded, with the type of spice we’ve come to expect from the scene. Clayster roasted Myth for only being famous because he “figured out building first on Fortnite” while Nadeshot noted that Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner would ‘take your favorite player’s lunch money on controller and KBM.’

And Crim gave as classic a response as you could predict from the multi-time champion: “With all due respect, suck my d**k.”

The spice was fun, but — in a rare cordial conclusion — @Nadeshot has gotten @TSM_Myth to take it back 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TeXDkW5dax — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 21, 2021

Before the drama reached a gentlemanly conclusion, Warzone players also got in on the action. Streamer IceManIsaac replied to Doc’s original comments by showing that he got 40 kills on controller with aim assist turned off.

As for Myth, Nade’s points apparently got to him — as the streamer admitted he was “talking outta [his] ass as someone that’s nowhere near qualified enough to be spreading that type of slander.”

While some users noted that this conclusion proves “bullying is the answer,” we have a different moral to this story: whether you’re team controller or team mouse and keyboard, banter and spice is fun for the timeline (and good for impressions).