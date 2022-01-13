CoD insider drops info on Modern Warfare 2 release date & big Warzone update

The next Call of Duty game in 2022 could end up releasing a bit earlier than expected according to an established leaker in the scene.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has hardly been a hit with players. Bugs, controversial updates post-launch and a stale return to World War 2 have upset many hungry for a great new entry in the series.

Now, as a result of Vanguard’s poor performance and mediocre sales, we could end up seeing the release of the next entry, a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, come out slightly earlier.

Plus, to make the launch of the new game even more special, Activision could have something major planned for Warzone to coincide with MW2.

Leaker claims Modern Warfare 2 could release in October

Even though Call of Duty Vanguard released in November, Modern Warfare 2 could end up coming up in October, according to insider Tom Henderson.

“As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer,” he said on Twitter. “Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance.”

While October isn’t exactly too far off from November, it does show that Activision would want the next game out sooner than later and move away from Vanguard in favor of better entry. Othe CoD titles have released in October before, including Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare 2019.

Henderson went on to add that a “big” Warzone update would be coming soon after MW2’s release, but didn’t offer up any additional information.

As always, until we hear confirmation take this info with a grain of salt, but considering Henderson’s track record, it seems like we could be looking at some big news in the CoD front this summer.