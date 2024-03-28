CoD cheat makers targeted by hackers trying to steal player passwords

Call of Duty cheat makers have been the target of a malware campaign with hackers stealing player passwords.

On March 27, an X account called vx-underground detailed how a malware campaign is currently being executed. It claimed a CoD cheat provider, PhantomOverlay, was alerted of “fraudulent activity” on its user’s accounts and further claimed there are thousands of victims.

Activision soon released a statement about the campaign, saying its servers are “secure and uncompromised.”

“There have been claims that some player credentials across the broader industry could be compromised from malware from downloading or using unauthorized software,” an Activision Spokesperson told Dexerto.

The hackers’ goal for this campaign has not been revealed and no one has claimed the hack on social media at the time of writing. So far, many of the users impacted were using cheats.

The Activision Spokesperson told Dexerto that players who think their computer has installed malware should change their password and activate two-factor authentication.

This incident comes on the heels of a massive hack targeting professional Apex Legends players during a match. That hack was quickly claimed by the perpetrator, and Apex developer Respawn has since put out a statement about the incident.