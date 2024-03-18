Apex Legends anti-cheat maker responds to ALGS hack

The anti-cheat maker for Apex Legends, and several other titles, has come out of its social media hibernation to say that the ALGS hack was not due to a vulnerability on their end.

The competitive and casual Apex Legends community was rocked on March 17 as a massive hack was executed during a regional ALGS matchup.

Several ALGS pros were given cheats during the NA Pro League Split Finals on the last day of matches. The competition has now been postponed as Respawn tries to find out what went wrong.

The company behind the game’s anti-cheat, Easy Anti-Cheat, has made a statement about the hack and tried to wash its hands of the incident.

Anti-cheat maker responds to massive Apex hack

Easy Anti-Cheat released a statement the day after the hack, saying it has investigated reports of potential remote code execution within its anti-cheat.

“At this time – we are confident that there is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited. We will continue to work closely with our partners for any follow-up support needed,” EAC said.

The social media account Anti-Cheat Police Department supposedly messaged the alleged hacker who claimed to use an RCE exploit to give cheats to the ALGS players.

However, based on the new EAC statement the account has said that it now suspects the hack has to do with a source engine issue in Apex.

Easy Anti-Cheat is an industry-leading anti-cheat service that protects titles like Dead by Daylight, Fortnite, and Rust alongside Apex Legends.

The company rarely engages with social media or makes public statements as its update about the Apex hack was its first post in almost five years. Respawn itself has not put out a statement about the hack at the time of writing as only its Apex Legends Esports social media account has addressed the issue announcing the postponement of the North American finals.