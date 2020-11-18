Clayster's best AK-47 loadout on Black Ops Cold War is a must-try - Dexerto

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks is one of the most recognized professional Call of Duty players in the franchise’s competitive scene, and reigning world champion. If you want to replicate top pros setups in Black Ops Cold War, here’s what attachments Clayster uses on his AK-47 to give it an extra level of accuracy.

The AK-47 is already a contender for one of the best assault rifles in BOCW. As with any AR, it’s perfect for taking out enemies at medium to long-range. On top of this, the AK packs a serious amount of power, topping the list for AR’s in terms of base damage per second.

It’s no wonder so many professional Call of Duty players have picked up the weapon in Cold War. One of which is Clayster, who revealed his personal AK loadout and attachments for the weapon on stream.

Clayster’s AK-47 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Whilst streaming Cold War, Clayster came up clutch in a 1v1 at the end of a round using the AK on Moscow. Of course, after seeing the potential of the weapon, Clayster’s chat began to ask what AK loadout he uses for Cold War.

He took the time on stream to tell us exactly what attachments he uses for the weapon so we can all give it a try.

Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Muzzle Brake 7.62 Barrel: 18.2 Takedown

18.2 Takedown Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 40 RND

40 RND Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Spetsnaz Field Grip Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Clayster’s AK loadout is attempting to alleviate the gun’s recoil, making it consistent in medium to long-range gunfights. On top of this, the addition of the steady-aim laser improves the gun’s hip-fire by 15%, allowing it to perform at close range if necessary.

Finally, the upgraded magazine size is great for the AK as the weapon doesn’t require many bullets to kill an opponent. Therefore, this allows Clayster to take out multiple enemies with a single magazine, instead of having to constantly reload.

It’s worth noting that Clayster mentions he uses these attachments for the majority of his AR loadouts. So don’t be afraid to kit out your XM4 or Krig 6 in a similar way.

Clayster’s AK loadout definitely won’t turn you into a pro overnight, but it’ll certainly give you a great loadout to dominate your multiplayer matches.