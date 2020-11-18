 Clayster's best AK-47 loadout on Black Ops Cold War is a must-try - Dexerto
Clayster’s best AK-47 loadout on Black Ops Cold War is a must-try

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:06 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 18:13

by Alex Garton
James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks is one of the most recognized professional Call of Duty players in the franchise’s competitive scene, and reigning world champion. If you want to replicate top pros setups in Black Ops Cold War, here’s what attachments Clayster uses on his AK-47 to give it an extra level of accuracy.

The AK-47 is already a contender for one of the best assault rifles in BOCW. As with any AR, it’s perfect for taking out enemies at medium to long-range. On top of this, the AK packs a serious amount of power, topping the list for AR’s in terms of base damage per second.

It’s no wonder so many professional Call of Duty players have picked up the weapon in Cold War. One of which is Clayster, who revealed his personal AK loadout and attachments for the weapon on stream.

If you learn to control the AK’s recoil, it can be a deadly weapon at range.

Clayster’s AK-47 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Whilst streaming Cold War, Clayster came up clutch in a 1v1 at the end of a round using the AK on Moscow. Of course, after seeing the potential of the weapon, Clayster’s chat began to ask what AK loadout he uses for Cold War.

He took the time on stream to tell us exactly what attachments he uses for the weapon so we can all give it a try.

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
  • Barrel: 18.2 Takedown
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND
  • Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Clayster’s AK loadout is attempting to alleviate the gun’s recoil, making it consistent in medium to long-range gunfights. On top of this, the addition of the steady-aim laser improves the gun’s hip-fire by 15%, allowing it to perform at close range if necessary.

Finally, the upgraded magazine size is great for the AK as the weapon doesn’t require many bullets to kill an opponent. Therefore, this allows Clayster to take out multiple enemies with a single magazine, instead of having to constantly reload.

It’s worth noting that Clayster mentions he uses these attachments for the majority of his AR loadouts. So don’t be afraid to kit out your XM4 or Krig 6 in a similar way.

Clayster’s AK loadout definitely won’t turn you into a pro overnight, but it’ll certainly give you a great loadout to dominate your multiplayer matches.

Broken Moscow map spot is a death sentence in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:09

by Jacob Hale
moscow black ops cold war
Some Black Ops Cold War players are getting stuck in certain parts of the map Moscow, and it’s costing them their life and even entire matches.

Black Ops Cold War has only launched very recently, bringing some new maps, weapons and gameplay to Call of Duty fans, and promising some new features in Warzone when Season 1 kicks off.

That said, there are still some minor issues that need tweaking, various balancing changes that will need to be made, and just general fixes that can be expected from any game launch.

However, there’s one major sticking point — no pun intended — that is causing players to get frustrated with the map Moscow.

moscow black ops cold war lenin
Moscow is one of the more popular maps in Black Ops Cold War.

During the Alpha and Beta phases of the game, players were reporting getting stuck in the little window by Boulevard, which can kind of make sense given how small the window actually is.

You can get stuck in this window on Moscow from r/blackopscoldwar

While you would have expected issues like these to be fixed ahead of the game’s full launch, OpTic Chicago Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper actually got stuck in a completely different glass window, and it makes no sense why.

As you can see in the clip below, FormaL attempted to smash through the glass windows in the middle of the map — and subsequently got stuck in the gap, unable to do anything but spin around.

After begging teammate Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to kill him and take the bomb to try and win the round, Envoy actually helped out by giving him “a little punch,” forcing him out of whatever he was stuck in and able to continue the round as normal.

Obviously, this won’t work as well if you’re not playing CDL rules, where friendly fire is enabled and you can punch your teammates, so if this happens in a regular match you might just have to wait and accept your fate.