Clayster agrees with Nadeshot over Vegas Legion criticism: “He’s spitting facts”

After 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag called out the new Vegas Legion side, namely players James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda, questioning the way they spoke to each other during team scrims.

Modern Warfare 2 launched at the end of October, and the Call of Duty League season is right around the corner, with new teams testing themselves and getting as much practice in as possible before Major 1 qualifiers start.

Vegas Legion, having recently relocated from Paris, enter the season as one of the poorest-performing sides in the league, winning only two series’ in 2022. They have a new-look line-up now, with only Temp staying on the team, but things haven’t looked completely rosy in the Vegas camp.

Alongside three-time world champion Clayster, Temp has also been joined by Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera and Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly on the Legion, and with team scrims being streamed, Nadeshot — who won championships with Clayster during their earlier years of competing — wasn’t that impressed.

“If you go back and watch this VOD, it’s the tone of the way that they’re calling out, and the way that they’re talking to each other,” he said during a podcast with streamer iiTzTimmy. “It’s dismissive, it’s passive-aggressive, and people don’t realize until you mature, that the only way you’re going to be able to communicate with somebody and get something out of them, is by talking to them like a human being.”

After watching the clip on The Flank, Clayster called into the show to share his side, and discuss what Nade had said.

“He’s spitting facts,” Clay said. “Anybody can admit that what he’s saying is true. There is a way to do things and a certain way to go about speaking to each other, but it’s all about having that mutual respect.

“If the person you’re giving feedback and criticism to doesn’t respect what you’re saying, then it’s never going to work no matter how you say it.”

Timestamp 45:00

Clay went on to say that they were “playing up” to streams being on a little bit, and that they have had serious conversations off-stream, with things not being as bad as some fans may have feared.

Regardless, it won’t be long before we get to see just where Vegas stack up against their opposition, and whether they’re really on the same page this year.