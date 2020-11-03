 Clayster reveals his number 1 trash talker in Call of Duty - Dexerto
Clayster reveals his number 1 trash talker in Call of Duty

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:50

by Jacob Hale
Clayster shush Dallas Empire CDL
Call of Duty League

Trash talk has been an integral part of the Call of Duty esports scene for as long as competitions have been going, and veteran player James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been there to witness just about all of it. But who’s the best trash talker in CoD history?

There have been some iconic moments of trash talk in Call of Duty tournaments of years past, especially in the golden days of Black Ops 2 and Ghosts, in which there seemed to be no holds barred by players.

While the banter might have cooled down a little in recent years, especially with the increased professionalism in the franchised Call of Duty League, there still seems to be room for it, just not as much as there once was.

So, while taking a trip down memory lane, Clayster revealed who he believes are the best trash talkers in the history of the esport.

Clayster complexity team Black Ops 2
Team Beyond
Clayster is a veteran of the scene, and has given out his fair share of trash talk, too.

In a video posted to the New York Subliners YouTube channel, the team in which Clayster recently joined following his World Championship win with Dallas Empire, the veteran pro reeled off his top 5 trash talkers.

Giving credit to the likes of the late Phillip ‘PHiZZURP’ Klemenov, European veteran Dylan ‘MadCat’ Daly and Black Ops 2 world champ Adam ‘KiLLa’ Sloss, Clay finally revealed who he believes to be the number one trash talker in CoD esports history: Patrick ‘Aches’ Price.

“This guy… he was just relentless,” Clay said. “He had basically a speakerphone in his coach to talk trash for him. But, I got to give it to him, the guy knows what to say. He’s the master finesser, the master manipulator and this guy knows how to trash talk with the best of them.”

Here’s the order of Clayster’s top trash talkers in Call of Duty:

  1. Aches
  2. Study & NAMELESS
  3. KiLLa
  4. MadCat
  5. PHiZZURP

All of the above have had some truly memorable smack-talking moments throughout their careers and feature in our top 10 funny trash-talking moments in Call of Duty History, entertaining the fans and getting into opponents’ heads at the same time.

Whether or not you agree with Clayster’s list, you can’t deny that every one of the pros mentioned has really had their moments.

Warzone streamer threatens legal action after being banned for cheating

Published: 3/Nov/2020 14:10

by Connor Bennett
wagnificent and ghost from call of duty
Facebook: wagnificent/Activision

Popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nick ‘Wagnificent’ Wagner has threatened to take legal action against Activision as he continues to remain banned from the battle royale.

Since Warzone launched back in March, Activision have come under fire for not dealing with cheaters as hackers have been able to ruin games with wallhacks, aim lock, and other cheats. 

In late September, a ban wave sent shocks through the Warzone community as the developers targeted players found to be using cheats from the popular EngineOwning website. Twitch streamer Wagnificentt was also caught up in that ban wave, and has protested his innocence ever since. 

Many big names in the Warzone community has stepped forward to plead his case too as the news filtered out about his ban. However, he might be taking things a step further if Activision doesn’t act and overturn his ban from the battle royale.

Call of duty character shooting while skydiving
Infinity Ward
Warzone hackers have plagued the game since its launch.

On November 2, the streamer sent out a number of now-deleted tweets aimed at Activision about his ban – including one that labeled it a “sick joke” that he was shadowbanned from lobbies. 

He followed that up with a threat of legal action. “I’m going to leave it here, if this isn’t addressed then my lawyers will be in contact soon,” Wagnificentt said. “This is defamation of character and is ruining my reputation.” 

The streamer also noted that his shadowban should be up in two weeks, but still continued on with the claims that it’s affecting his channel’s growth. “Reputation and channel growth at stake and it’s due to “suspicious” activity from in-game reporting,” he further added. 

Screenshot of Wagnificent's deleted tweet about legal action

However, there’s no telling if the streamer’s case would be successful if it was argued. Given that Activision hasn’t revealed the actual reason why he was banned, they would have to disclose some information if he proceeds. 

Sources told CharlieINTEL that he had been banned for using EngingeOwning cheats, rather than for mass reporting. Similarly, VICE reported that Wagner “was a user of a specific cheat, called EngineOwning.”

Yet, we’ll just have to wait and see as to where it goes next, and if Wag will act upon his legal threats.