Classic Advanced Warfare weapon spotted in Rebirth Island trailer

The Rebirth Island trailer for Warzone Season 3 didn’t just reveal that the fan-favorite Resurgence map is back but also that Advanced Warfare’s MORS sniper rifle looks to be making a return too.

As expected of a Call of Duty game set in the distant future, Advanced Warfare featured a range of futuristic weapons that utilized groundbreaking sci-fi technology. One of these weapons was the MORS, a bolt action railgun with fast handling that made it popular for quickscoping.

Ten years on and the MORS looks to be making its return with the bolt action sniper rifle appearing in the Rebirth Island trailer. A version of the MORS without a scope attached shows up near the end of the trailer held by a female soldier riding a helicopter.

Activision The MORS appears near the end of the Rebirth Island reveal trailer.

Assuming that the classic Advanced Warfare sniper does feature in Season 3 then it will be its first return to a Call of Duty game since 2014. It was supposed to appear in COD Mobile as an Operator Skill but was later cut for unknown reasons.

Given how previous DLC weapons have been added to MW3 and Warzone, the MORS should be unlocked by progressing through the Season 3 Battle Pass and completing its respective segment.

The MORS is not the only iconic Advanced Warfare weapon expected to make a comeback in Season 3. Leaks surfaced that the BAL-27 will also make an appearance bringing back the AW assault rifle that once dominated multiplayer.

It will be interesting to see how the MORS affects Warzone’s meta with one-shot snipers becoming much more prevalent in Season 2 after the XRK Stalker was buffed.