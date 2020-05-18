Chicago Huntsmen confirm Prestinni as new CDL signing

Chicago Huntsmen have revealed Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson as their latest major signing for the Call of Duty League team.

The World Champion's transfer was announced by the Huntsmen on May 18, finally confirming that he would be departing from the Florida Mutineers and rejoining his brother Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson on the Chicago side.

He had been rumored to be joining the org in recent weeks and such talk has turned out to be accurate. The reunion between the brothers will be a welcome one for fans of CoD esports, too, and his new team welcomed him with open arms in a tweet – as seen below.

Advertisement

Welcome to the team @Prestinni, Time To Hunt 🏆’s. pic.twitter.com/utqto8iAEB — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) May 18, 2020

In an official statement, his former team wished him luck on his new journey. They said: "Today we are announcing the transfer of Prestinni to another CDL team. We thank him for his tremendous effort and time with us. His passion for the game and competing will undoubtedly carry him far."

Today we are announcing the transfer of @Prestinni to another CDL team. We thank him for his tremendous effort and time with us. His passion for the game and competing will undoubtedly carry him far.



Best of luck and we'll see you again soon, World Champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wePUaXYi5P — Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) May 18, 2020

Advertisement

With the transfer now done and dusted, Prestinni is expected to take the starting lineup spot left by Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman after Chicago made a swap in their lineup.

Huntsmen substitute Jordon 'General' General had been practicing with Seth 'Scump' Abner, Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon, Matthew 'FormaL' Piper, and Arcitys amid the rumors of a roster change, though it appears he will likely resume his place on the substitute bench following the acquisition of Prestinni.

Read More: One of the Greatest Underdog Stories in Call of Duty History

The last time the twins played together was in August 2019, with their huge World Championship win on eUnited alongside Atlanta FaZe's Chris 'Simp' Lehr and Tyler 'Abezy' Pharris, as well as Dallas Empire's James 'Clayster' Eubanks.

If the success they had together during their most recent stint is replicated even closely in the coming months, Huntsmen may have finally found the secret to returning to championship form.

Advertisement

What happens with Gunless remains to be seen. In a tweet posted shortly after the announcement, NRG co-CEO Hector 'H3CZ' Rodriguez thanked the Canadian for being a "stand-up dude," adding that they "hope they can find him a home soon."

I would also like to thank @Gunless for being a stand up dude during the process and hope we can find him a home soon. Chemistry is a T1 component of any successful organization and sometimes things just don’t work out. I appreciate him as a person and a player. — Hector Rodriguez (@H3CZ) May 18, 2020

This certainly looks to be the end of Gunless' time as a Chicago Huntsmen player, and only time will tell where he ends up by the end of the season. One thing is clear, though: with the twins back together, the pressure is now on to prove that the best decision was made, and to bring yet another trophy to Huntsmen's cabinet.