6 players to watch during CDL Seattle

Seattle Surge hosts their first Call of Duty League event of the season and with teams playing mid-season musical chairs, players will be keen to shine brighter than ever before.

With the prize pool of the Call of Duty League Championship, the final event of the season, confirmed to be the highest ever, players will be hungrier than ever to earn as many CDL Points during Seattle’s Home Series.

With the reigning champs from CDL Florida out of the fold, Huntsmen will have a prime opportunity to put their new roster to the test and leap-frog FaZe in the standings. So who’s destined to go big? We’ve rounded up the six players to keep an eye on.

Advertisement

Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson (Chicago Huntsmen)

Having split from his twin to pursue their own path at the beginning of the season, Prestinni finds himself back in familiar company and flying the Huntsmen banner after being transferred from Florida Mutineers.

After Huntsmen had admitted to their previous roster woes, a shuffle was necessary. And who better to get on-board than the other half of the iconic Sanderson duo?

After proving to be Huntsmen’s kryptonite, Prestinni reunites with his brother and brings a new dynamic to the Chicago roster. With a team full of superstar players, Prestinni will likely be the workhorse and the missing piece to the Hunstmen’s puzzle. Keep an eye on how he puts in the selfless work around the objective to allow his teammates to flourish.

Advertisement

Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley (New York Subliners)

After settling into the squad at CDL Chicago, Mack turned up in style for Florida’s event. Aside from putting on an absolute slaying clinic in respawn game modes, Mack proved to be the centerpiece of Subliners’ S&D strats.

Read more: Scump reveals main reason he prefers M4 over Grau in Warzone

Despite bowing out to Atlanta FaZe in a close five-game semifinal, Mack was undoubtedly the star of their show. After clocking in 330 kills with a tournament K/D of 1.15, there’s no doubt that Subliners will be counting on Kelley to turn up the heat.

Advertisement

Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown (Minnesota RØKKR)

GodRx has been in the form of his life this season. As the highest fragging player in the league by some margin, it’s no wonder why he’s feared by teams on the opposite side of the server.

But despite being one of the most feared Flex players in the league, the 21-year-old is heading into CDL Seattle off the back of his worst event to-date. After RØKKR crashed out in the Groups Stages, Brown will be looking to bounce back from his blip during Mutineers’ Home Series.

Advertisement

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt (Seattle Surge)

Surge made the decision to bench Enable for Casey ‘Pandur’ Romano back in February. After failing to see the success that they’d initially hoped for, the former Halo champion finds himself back in the starting lineup and hungrier than ever.

Read more: Censor demands Call of Duty League change substitute rulings

After previously stating that being benched “lit a fire” in him, there’s no doubt that Enable will be looking to put himself back on the map. As one of the greatest multi-FPS players to grace the sticks, Surge’s SMG will be bouncing around the objective and getting in the opposition’s faces.

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell (OpTic Gaming Los Angeles)

Following a roster shuffle of their own, OGLA made their first CDL Grand Final of the season. While Chino’s impact was clear, Dashy was a man on a mission all weekend long.

After racking up the most kills of CDL Florida (434), Dashy seems to be finding his groove with the MP5 in-hand. Now OpTic will have had a two-week gap between events to let the dust settle, it will be interesting to see how the Greenwall’s human highlight reel fares with some practice.

Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris (London Royal Ravens)

After a spell overseas with New York Subliners, Zer0 finds himself back home with the London Royal Ravens. After replacing Jordan ‘Jurd’ Crowley on their starting lineup, the 22-year-old finds himself chucked in at the deep end.

Read more: Envoy explains why he thinks Chicago Huntsmen can beat Atlanta FaZe

As a Flex, Zer0’s playstyle will naturally lend itself more into Royal Ravens’ flexible approach. With the meta evolving to a point where teams sometimes prefer to rock two ARs in specific situations, it will be interesting to see if the Brit will bring some much-needed flair and help bring his team back out of their recent slump in form.

As players approach the home straight, these six players will certainly be looking to make a big impact this weekend.

Stay tuned into our CDL coverage to ensure that you don’t miss a minute of what is set to be a jam-packed weekend of Call of Duty action.