CoD Champs in London? H3CZ, Adam Ap & more want UK to host “best event of all time”

There is still no announcement on a location and date for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Championship Weekend — but members of the CoD community have their hearts set on returning to a beloved destination.

London never disappoints when hosting Call of Duty Tournaments. CWL Birmingham 2018, CWL London 2019, and the London Royal Raven home matches in 2020 garnered electric crowds that created unforgettable moments in Call of Duty history.

After an understandable hiatus from hosting events in 2021, members of the Call of Duty community are ready to fly back across the pond and embrace the London faithful for CoD Vanguard’s largest tournament of the 2022 season.

Toronto recently hosted Vanguard’s Major 3 event and it was very well received by the players, coaches, and commentators that attended. The success of the Toronto Major sparked intense lobbying for London to host Vanguard’s Championship Weekend event.

OpTic HECZ, and others lobby for CoD Champs in London

London hosted CWL 2019 in the Copperbox Arena, and as seen below London fans know how to put on a spectacular Call of Duty event.

OpTic Creative Director Hitch tweeted on June 7 that “CoD Champs in London would be a mad thing,” and Esports Engine Program Operations member BenJNissim responded by saying, “from this end, we have been actively pushing as best we can to make this happen at some point. I think we all agree it would be an all-time event.”

What are the odds that Sweet Caroline comes on, it’s never an event without Neil Diamond… pic.twitter.com/J5z7chLRl3 — LewTee (@LewTeeCoD) May 5, 2019

CoD commentator Miles Ross tweeted an image of returning home in London after casting Major 3, and OpTic Texas President HECZ responded by sayingz: “Champs in London would be lit.”

Co-Founder of Esports Engine Adam Apicella also replied to Ross’ tweet stating, “I’ve been lobbying for this. We have a massive studio over there and a growing team. We could run a banger in a stadium.”

CoD on-air personality Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler claimed that a London Champs “would be the best event of all time.”

The demand for CoD Champs in London is there, but whether or not it becomes a reality still remains to be seen. We will provide an update when an official date and location for CoD Vanguard Championship Weekend is revealed.