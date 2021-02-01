Logo
Call of Duty

CDL Challengers Cup #5 final placements: new champions crowned

Published: 1/Feb/2021 1:53 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 2:11

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Challengers

The fifth Challengers Cup is now in the books as brand new teams in NYSL Academy and RAMS claimed their first event wins of the Black Ops Cold War cycle, while Renegades took down Chiefs in one of the closest APAC finals yet.

  • WestR finished Top 16 for the first time in Black Ops Cold War as Slammed-xD ended their four-event winning streak.
  • NYSL Academy won in NA for the first time while RAMS won for the first time in EU.
  • APAC Grand Finals went the distance as Renegades narrowly edged out Chiefs in a grueling 10 map series.

Challengers Cup #5 Final Placements

Hundreds of amateur CoD teams lined up for an intense weekend of competition across NA, EU, and APAC. While a collective $6,500 was up for grabs this time around, Challengers Points were the main draw once again as players look to secure their spot in the upcoming Challengers Elite competition.

North America

Placement Team Prize
1st NYSL Academy $2,000
2nd uT Crew $500
3rd Team dGeneration
4th Slammed-xD
Top 6 Mocky Mocky
KC Pioneers
Top 8 HYXR
Built By Gamers

Europe

Placement Team Prize
1st RAMS $2,000
2nd Obtained Esports $500
3rd Team Singularity
4th Gangsterz
Top 6 Orgless
Connect 4
Top 8 House Tarth
Team eMpted

Asia Pacific

Placement Team Prize
1st Renegades $1,000
2nd Chiefs Esports Club $500
3rd Vertex Gaming
4th Libalent Vertex
Top 6 VOID
Next Up
Top 8 KALM
OTF

Challengers Cup #5 Results & Recap

The biggest storyline coming out of Challengers this week was WestR’s run finally coming to an end. After a four-event winning streak, the amateur lineup was turning heads, even the likes of OpTic Chicago began to hype them up. However, it was Slammed-xD who put a stop to their winning ways before ultimately finishing in fourth place. 

Meanwhile, the New York Subliners Academy squad locked in their spot in the NA Grand Finals against uT Crew. Ultimately, the Subliners claimed their first Challengers Cup, coming out on top with a 3-1 map count in the final series.

After four weeks of placing inside the Top 8, RAMS finally closed out their first Challengers Cup victory in the EU competition. They pushed through the winner’s bracket and eventually took down former champions Obtained Esports in a thrilling 10 map series.

Two of the top dogs in APAC continued to excel this week as Renegades and Chiefs once again made it to another Grand Final. This time, it was Chiefs that had the advantage coming through the winner’s bracket. However, Renegades fought back, winning two consecutive best of fives that both went the distance.

Call of Duty

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout: Attachments and perks setup

Published: 1/Feb/2021 0:46

by Theo Salaun
kar98k loadout best warzone
Activision

Share

Warzone

As the Call of Duty: Warzone meta shifts away from DMR 14 dominance, the surprisingly quick, yet deadly at range Kar98k Marskman Rifle has become a staple among Verdansk’s competitors.

If you’ve played any competitive team shooter, you’ve heard an enemy was “one-shot” only to hit them and find out that their armor had not even been cracked. Maybe you’ve even been the one to make the fallacious call-out yourself.

But, fortunately, everyone is one-shot when you’ve got a Kar98k in hand. The potent rifle has a very quick ADS, a decent firing rate and can down fully armored enemies at impressive ranges.

With the DMR remaining viable but falling slightly out of favor due to recoil nerfs, the Kar98 has surged in popularity, all the way up to the second-most-used gun on Verdansk. While the MAC-10 remains a meta cornerstone and assault rifles like the Kilo 141, Grau 5.56 and CR-56 AMAX are returning — the Kar98 is an excellent primary. Here’s the best loadout for it.

Best Kar98k loadout & attachments for Warzone

best warzone kar98k loadout
Activision
This Kar98k loadout is deadly as can be.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor 
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

This Kar98 setup is absolutely lethal while making it harder for you to be punished by third parties or missed shots. The Monolithic Suppressor and Singuard Custom 27.6” both make help with the gun’s damage at range, with the former additionally helping you not show up on mini maps and the latter boosting bullet velocity to counteract bullet drop-off from distance.

Simultaneously, the Tac Laser is fantastic for aim-down-sight (ADS) speed and the Sniper Scope gives a quality zoom without adding too much of an ADS burden.

Together, those five attachments are essential necessities for a Kar98 loadout and are therefore used by virtually every top player. Meanwhile, the Sleight of Hand is a fantastic attachment as it helps with an otherwise hellish reload speed — making it harder for enemies to punish you between shots.

If you aren’t too bothered by the reload speed, then that attachment can be sacrificed for something else. NICKMERCS followed FaZe Nio’s class and put Stippled Grip Tape instead, making the ADS even faster. Similarly, streamers like Aydan and Symfuhny run a Stock (like the FTAC Sport Comb) for ADS.

Best Kar98k perks, secondary, equipment in Warzone

best warzone ffar loadout

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped
  • Secondary: FFAR 1
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Also jumping from irrelevance all the way up to No. 5 on the most-used guns list, the FFAR is an excellent secondary to pair with the Kar98. Top players (including the aforementioned NICKMERCS) have turned the Cold War AR into a Warzone quasi-SMG, with a superb firing rate and mobility. 

This gives Kar98 users a great complementary option that can excel in short-to-medium ranges if the MAC-10 isn’t giving them the automated damage they’re looking for at midrange. 

Amped perk
Activision / Infinity Ward
Amped gives you the swiftness on weapon swaps (and with grenades too).

As for Perks and Equipment, Overkill and Heartbeat Sensor are no-brainers, but the other options are interesting. Double Time can be taken over E.O.D. since Dragon’s Breath R9-0 shotguns are less prevalent now and sniping with the Kar98 means you’re likely to spend more time out of range of explosives.

Amped, meanwhile, ensures that you can swap more quickly between your Kar and FFAR, increasing survivability. And, lastly, reach and quick explosiveness make the Semtex a great option for finishing off foes who you may have sniped near cover.