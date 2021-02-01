CDL Challengers Cup #5 final placements: new champions crowned

As the Call of Duty: Warzone meta shifts away from DMR 14 dominance, the surprisingly quick, yet deadly at range Kar98k Marskman Rifle has become a staple among Verdansk’s competitors.

If you’ve played any competitive team shooter, you’ve heard an enemy was “one-shot” only to hit them and find out that their armor had not even been cracked. Maybe you’ve even been the one to make the fallacious call-out yourself.

But, fortunately, everyone is one-shot when you’ve got a Kar98k in hand. The potent rifle has a very quick ADS, a decent firing rate and can down fully armored enemies at impressive ranges.

With the DMR remaining viable but falling slightly out of favor due to recoil nerfs, the Kar98 has surged in popularity, all the way up to the second-most-used gun on Verdansk. While the MAC-10 remains a meta cornerstone and assault rifles like the Kilo 141, Grau 5.56 and CR-56 AMAX are returning — the Kar98 is an excellent primary. Here’s the best loadout for it.

Best Kar98k loadout & attachments for Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Sniper Scope

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This Kar98 setup is absolutely lethal while making it harder for you to be punished by third parties or missed shots. The Monolithic Suppressor and Singuard Custom 27.6” both make help with the gun’s damage at range, with the former additionally helping you not show up on mini maps and the latter boosting bullet velocity to counteract bullet drop-off from distance.

Simultaneously, the Tac Laser is fantastic for aim-down-sight (ADS) speed and the Sniper Scope gives a quality zoom without adding too much of an ADS burden.

I don't use snipers very often, but when I do, it looks like this… Stay until the very end for a special surprise 😘 pic.twitter.com/NbJiVJPALi — Aydan (@aydan) January 15, 2021

Together, those five attachments are essential necessities for a Kar98 loadout and are therefore used by virtually every top player. Meanwhile, the Sleight of Hand is a fantastic attachment as it helps with an otherwise hellish reload speed — making it harder for enemies to punish you between shots.

If you aren’t too bothered by the reload speed, then that attachment can be sacrificed for something else. NICKMERCS followed FaZe Nio’s class and put Stippled Grip Tape instead, making the ADS even faster. Similarly, streamers like Aydan and Symfuhny run a Stock (like the FTAC Sport Comb) for ADS.

Best Kar98k perks, secondary, equipment in Warzone

Perk 1 : Double Time

Perk 2 : Overkill

Perk 3 : Amped

Secondary : FFAR 1

Lethal : Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Also jumping from irrelevance all the way up to No. 5 on the most-used guns list, the FFAR is an excellent secondary to pair with the Kar98. Top players (including the aforementioned NICKMERCS) have turned the Cold War AR into a Warzone quasi-SMG, with a superb firing rate and mobility.

This gives Kar98 users a great complementary option that can excel in short-to-medium ranges if the MAC-10 isn’t giving them the automated damage they’re looking for at midrange.

As for Perks and Equipment, Overkill and Heartbeat Sensor are no-brainers, but the other options are interesting. Double Time can be taken over E.O.D. since Dragon’s Breath R9-0 shotguns are less prevalent now and sniping with the Kar98 means you’re likely to spend more time out of range of explosives.

Amped, meanwhile, ensures that you can swap more quickly between your Kar and FFAR, increasing survivability. And, lastly, reach and quick explosiveness make the Semtex a great option for finishing off foes who you may have sniped near cover.