Call of Duty League 2023 v1.0 ruleset for Modern Warfare 2 revealed

The initial ruleset for the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season has officially been revealed, giving fans and players the maps, modes, restrictions, and more to expect in coming tournaments.
The Call of Duty League season officially gets underway on December 2, with qualifiers for the Major 1 Pro-Am that’s set to take place in North Carolina from December 15-18.
As such, and with Challengers tournaments due to take place a month prior to the Pro-Am, an official CDL ruleset is needed to get the ball rolling for the elite level of competition.
On Monday, November 7, the CDL version 1 ruleset was officially published. Here’s what’s included.
CDL Modern Warfare 2 rules revealed
Call of Duty League 2023: MW2 maps
These are the maps that will be played in each game mode at CDL Major 1, though as always these are subject to change, especially as the season progresses.
|Hardpoint
|Search & Destroy
|Control
|Mercado Las Almas
|Mercado Las Almas
|Embassy
|Zarqwa Hydroelectric
|El Asilo
|Mercado Las Almas
|Embassy
|Embassy
|—
|Al Bagra Fortress
|Farm 18
|—
With the promise of two new classic maps arriving during Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2, it may be that they could make their way into the competitive rotation, depending on what comes.
Of course, with more seasons of new maps, and perhaps two years of competitive MW2, the mapset may look completely different throughout the years.
Call of Duty League 2023: Weapon & equipment restrictions
As always, certain weapons, such as LMGs and Shotguns, have received blanket restrictions in competitive play for this year.
Others have also been banned for various reasons, so here’s the full list of restricted weapons and equipment:
- Primary Weapons
- All Shotguns
- All LMGs
- All Battle Rifles
- Marksman Rifles
- EBR-14
- SP-R 208
- Lockwood MK2
- LM-S
- SA-B 50
- TAQ-M
- Melee
- Riot Shield
- Secondary Weapons
- All Launchers
- Attachments
- All Silencers
- All Lasers
- Equipment
- Tactical
- Shock Stick
- Decoy Grenade
- Spotter Scope
- Stim
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Snapshot Grenade
- Tear Gas
- Lethal
- Proximity Mine
- Drill Charge
- Molotov Cocktail
- C4
- Claymore
- Thermite
- Throwing Knife
- Tactical
- Perks
- Overkill
- Scavenger
- Tracker
- Strong Arm
- Extra Tactical
- Resupply
- Spotter
- All Ultimate Perks
- Field Upgrades
- Tactical Camera
- Inflatable Decoy
- DDOS
- Deployable Cover
- Munitions Box
- Loadout Drop
- Portable Radar
- Tactical Insertion
- Battle Rage
- Recon Drone
- Smoke Airdrop
- Suppression Mine
- Anti-Armor Rounds
That’s the full v1.0 ruleset for the CDL 2023 season, as pros look to make this iteration of Modern Warfare 2 even more successful than the last.