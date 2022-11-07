Call of Duty League 2023 v1.0 ruleset for Modern Warfare 2 revealed

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

The initial ruleset for the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season has officially been revealed, giving fans and players the maps, modes, restrictions, and more to expect in coming tournaments.

The Call of Duty League season officially gets underway on December 2, with qualifiers for the Major 1 Pro-Am that’s set to take place in North Carolina from December 15-18.

As such, and with Challengers tournaments due to take place a month prior to the Pro-Am, an official CDL ruleset is needed to get the ball rolling for the elite level of competition.

On Monday, November 7, the CDL version 1 ruleset was officially published. Here’s what’s included.

CDL Modern Warfare 2 rules revealed

Call of Duty League 2023: MW2 maps

These are the maps that will be played in each game mode at CDL Major 1, though as always these are subject to change, especially as the season progresses.

Hardpoint Search & Destroy Control Mercado Las Almas Mercado Las Almas Embassy Zarqwa Hydroelectric El Asilo Mercado Las Almas Embassy Embassy — Al Bagra Fortress Farm 18 —

With the promise of two new classic maps arriving during Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2, it may be that they could make their way into the competitive rotation, depending on what comes.

Of course, with more seasons of new maps, and perhaps two years of competitive MW2, the mapset may look completely different throughout the years.

Call of Duty League 2023: Weapon & equipment restrictions

As always, certain weapons, such as LMGs and Shotguns, have received blanket restrictions in competitive play for this year.

Others have also been banned for various reasons, so here’s the full list of restricted weapons and equipment:

Primary Weapons All Shotguns All LMGs All Battle Rifles Marksman Rifles EBR-14 SP-R 208 Lockwood MK2 LM-S SA-B 50 TAQ-M Melee Riot Shield

Secondary Weapons All Launchers

Attachments All Silencers All Lasers

Equipment Tactical Shock Stick Decoy Grenade Spotter Scope Stim Heartbeat Sensor Snapshot Grenade Tear Gas Lethal Proximity Mine Drill Charge Molotov Cocktail C4 Claymore Thermite Throwing Knife

Perks Overkill Scavenger Tracker Strong Arm Extra Tactical Resupply Spotter

All Ultimate Perks

Field Upgrades Tactical Camera Inflatable Decoy DDOS Deployable Cover Munitions Box Loadout Drop Portable Radar Tactical Insertion Battle Rage Recon Drone Smoke Airdrop Suppression Mine Anti-Armor Rounds



That’s the full v1.0 ruleset for the CDL 2023 season, as pros look to make this iteration of Modern Warfare 2 even more successful than the last.