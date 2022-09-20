Call of Duty League reveals 2023 season schedule & details

The Call of Duty League 2023 season schedule has been revealed and the new era of the CDL has added at least one new stop to an otherwise familiar itinerary.

The Vanguard season is behind us and the CDL has turned its eyes to the Modern Warfare 2 season. After months of fans calling for an earlier start date, their wish has finally come true and pro-CoD is returning sooner than expected.

Instead of pushing the launch event until after the start of the new year, an early December kickoff will get the season rolling more than a month earlier than it ever has before.

Call of Duty League 2023 season schedule revealed

While there are no specific dates set in stone quite yet, the league will once again be operating on a five Major event schedule in 2023. The festivities will officially kick off on December 2 with Major I following only two weeks later on December 13.

The first Major will take place in Raleigh, NC, and is said to be “like nothing will be like nothing we’ve done before” according to the CDL itself. The official announcement states that the competition will work as a Pro-Am, with Challengers teams being able to qualify in order to compete for pro points and a share of the $500,000 prize pool.

A Challengers Open event and the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship will also take place that weekend.

From there the competition will return to team-hosted events, with Boston Breach, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners, all getting a chance to host the festivities.

Details on Major 5 and the climactic Championship Weekend are still forthcoming, with details expected to arrive during the regular season.