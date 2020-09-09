Black Ops Cold War features new VIP mode: gameplay & details

During the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal, fans got a look at a brand new mode coming to the franchise called VIP Escort, which is a version of classic escort gameplay. Here's what you need to know.

Every Call of Duty game has its namestays when it comes to modes. When a new entry gets announced, you can pretty much expect that classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, and others will all make an appearance.

That being said, every COD game pretty tries something new when it comes to playlists, for better or for worse. Black Ops 4, for example, introduced Control, while Modern Warfare introduced new iterations on Ground War. Black Ops Cold War is no different in this regard.

One of the brand new modes debuting in Black Ops Cold War is called VIP Escort. The mode itself is pretty simple, however, despite that simplicity, it's sure to intrigue fans when they get their hands on it.

The mode is a version of classic "escort" game modes with a bit of a twist. One team of attackers is tasked with escorting a VIP, which is a random player every round, to a zone, while the other team is tasked with taking out the VIP. If they do, the round will immediately end. The first team that clutches four rounds, wins the game.

If that all sounds a bit confusing, not to worry, as there's gameplay from the mode in order to give players a good look at everything it has to offer.

NEW VIDEO: Black Ops Cold War MP Gameplay



New mode VIP on “Miami” https://t.co/JVi77agEY8 | #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/9fMsHTuv7a — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) September 9, 2020

As expected, teams will rotate between attackers and defenders, so the match isn't one-sided. On top of that, scorestreaks will be completely disabled for normal team members, so won't have to worry about large streaks ruining the experience.

In addition, when players get shot, they won't immediately die. Instead, you'll go "down" similarly to going knocked in Warzone. Players can then, of course, be revived by teammates.

Custom classes are allowed in this mode for normal players. If you're the VIP, you won't have such luxuries. Instead, you'll be forced to use a pistol, smoke grenades, frags, and a Spy Plane, so you may want to brush up on your hangun skills if you want to play this mode.

All in all, it seems like a fun mode and it'll be interesting to see how fans react to it.