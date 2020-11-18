Broken Moscow map spot is a death sentence in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Some Black Ops Cold War players are getting stuck in certain parts of the map Moscow, and it’s costing them their life and even entire matches.

Black Ops Cold War has only launched very recently, bringing some new maps, weapons and gameplay to Call of Duty fans, and promising some new features in Warzone when Season 1 kicks off.

That said, there are still some minor issues that need tweaking, various balancing changes that will need to be made, and just general fixes that can be expected from any game launch.

However, there’s one major sticking point — no pun intended — that is causing players to get frustrated with the map Moscow.

During the Alpha and Beta phases of the game, players were reporting getting stuck in the little window by Boulevard, which can kind of make sense given how small the window actually is.

While you would have expected issues like these to be fixed ahead of the game’s full launch, OpTic Chicago Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper actually got stuck in a completely different glass window, and it makes no sense why.

As you can see in the clip below, FormaL attempted to smash through the glass windows in the middle of the map — and subsequently got stuck in the gap, unable to do anything but spin around.

After begging teammate Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to kill him and take the bomb to try and win the round, Envoy actually helped out by giving him “a little punch,” forcing him out of whatever he was stuck in and able to continue the round as normal.

Obviously, this won’t work as well if you’re not playing CDL rules, where friendly fire is enabled and you can punch your teammates, so if this happens in a regular match you might just have to wait and accept your fate.