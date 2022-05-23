Booya’s MAC-10 Warzone loadout obliterates in Warzone

The MAC-10 dominated Warzone during Black Ops Cold War’s initial integration — but after being phased out by other SMGs, FaZe Booya’s MAC-10 loadout brings the gun back into relevance in Warzone Pacific Season 3.

While the Owen Gun, Welgun, and MP-40 currently reign supreme in Warzone Pacific Season 3, the MAC-10 packs a punch at any range thanks to an extremely high fire rate and controllable recoil pattern.

FaZe Booya has been a professional Warzone player with Faze Clan for just over a year now and has quickly emerged as one of the most dominant players on the scene. Booya placed fourth in the Call of Duty League Resurgence tournament on a team with SuperEvan, Swagg, and Biffle on April, 24.

Booya used the MAC-10 and KAR-98 in two matches of Rebirth Island and the combination provided the perfect balance of ranged and short-range dominance.

Booya reveals his Warzone MAC-10 loadout

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9” Task Suppressor

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Booya designed the class to excel at close range, which is exactly what you want to focus on for dominating Rebirth Island. The Sound Suppressor doesn’t improve damage at range like the Agency Suppressor, but the 5.9” Task Suppressor buffs damage range and velocity to make up for the loss.

The Raider Stock boots ADS firing move speed, sprint to fire time, and strafe speed, and the Serpent Wrap increases mobility as well. The STANAG 53 Rnd Drum ensures that you have enough bullets to mow down multiple enemies at once.

Give this class a try in Warzone or Rebirth Island and see if you can replicate Booya’s 28 kill and 27 kill matches that were made easy using the MAC-10.