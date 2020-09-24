Black Ops Zombies character reportedly seen in new Warzone screenshot

According to CoD leaker ModernWarzone, a notable Black Ops Zombies character can be spotted in a brand new Warzone screenshot released on Activision’s blog on September 24.

It’s been well-documented over the past few months that Warzone is going to be utilized in future Call of Duty games. Essentially, it’s going to act as the binding glue between all future titles in the series, with characters, weapons, and items getting added from each game, which is pretty exciting.

A few months back, the developers began this crossover with the announcement of Black Ops Cold War inside of the battle royale. Players were able to complete tasks and missions based on the game and even meet Frank Woods around the map. Since then, there’s been little to no crossover between the two. That might be changing soon, however.

According to Twitter user and notable CoD leaker ModernWarzone, the Primis version of Nikolai Belinski can be seen in a brand new screenshot for Warzone released on the Activision blog. The screenshot was originally included in the subway system breakdown on September 24.

This version of Nikolai was originally seen in Black Ops 2, Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4, and has a pretty distinct design. When comparing the person seen in the Warzone screenshot to a picture of Nikolai’s Primis design, it’s very easy to tell that they are either extremely similar or the exact same.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Activision has teased early features in a screenshot. A few months before they even announced they would be opening up the Stadium in Warzone, the company released a screenshot that showed the top of the building completely open.

Because of this it wouldn’t be surprising if this was an intentional tease and not a screw-up. Still, only time will tell if it’s even accurate or if it’s just someone who looks like the beloved Russian.