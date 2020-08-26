Black Ops Cold War campaign details: create-a-character & missions

Activision have rolled out a shed load of new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War details, and it looks set to deliver one of the most creative Campaign modes we've seen in recent times.

The game's huge online community has been waiting for more details on the next installment of the Black Ops franchise for weeks, following the rollout of multiple teasers in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Advertisement

On August 26, though, they dived a little deeper into what to expect and made some big things public. The game is set to be released on November 13, so let's run through what is coming up in Campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTS9n_m7TW0

Black Ops Cold War Campaign info

Create-a-character

For the first time ever, you're going to be able to create your very own character to jump into Campaign mode.

Advertisement

Usually, we have taken up the roles of other figures, as seen with previous titles, but Activision have confirmed this year's game will be the dawning of a new era for single-player Call of Duty.

This time, we will be able to change our character’s gender, name, identity, back story, and other details. You will even get the chance to create a CIA dossier on yourself, which could prove to be an interesting way of personalizing the experience. The choices made here will impact dialogue, but will not lead to any in-game advantages. It's a purely cosmetic function.

As soon as the Campaign menu loads up, you will jump into character creation. So, there's a lot to look forward to.

Advertisement

New cast of characters

Players generally like to see some old faces rear their head in the Campaign, mostly for nostalgia. Of course, they will again this time. Frank Woods, Hudson, and Mason have all been confirmed to be included by Activision.

Read More: Call of Duty insider claims SBMM returning in Black Ops Cold War

Raven Software have been selected to shape the sequel for the original Black Ops title, and with that comes some changes to the cast. There's four new characters coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

Russell Adler , played by Bruce Thomas

, played by Bruce Thomas Helen Park , played by Lily Cowles

, played by Lily Cowles Lazar Azoulay, played by Damon Dayoub

played by Damon Dayoub Lawerence Sims, played by Reggie Watkins

Aside from those, also worth noting that Navid Negahban – who starred in Homeland from Showtime – has been picked as the main villain. Russel Adler, from the CIA, will work with player throughout the Campaign and has been described as "America's monster".

Advertisement

Missions and Multiple endings

Three missions included in Black Ops Cold War have been announced. The first three, to be exact. These are called: Ukraine, Moscow, and Laos.

Traditionally Campaigns used to have one, max two, endings for Campaign. However, this is changing in BO: Cold War, with multiple possible endings, as well as side missions.

That being said, customization has very much been a focus this time around and the way you shape your character will determine their fate as you progress.

There will be a certain roleplaying element to the game that will decide what happens to the character as they progress. Each ending will be "special" according to the developers, Raven, which should make the mode a little more replayable than it has been in recent times.