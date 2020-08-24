Best QQ9 SMG loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

The QQ9 has cemented itself as one of CoD Mobile’s best weapons, but what is the best set-up and class for it? Well, there are a few tips and tricks to use.

With the start of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9, the Kilo Bolt-Action rifle was introduced to the weapon pool, and though it’s pretty powerful with the right loadout, it still can’t match the assault rifles, SMGs, and even LMGs.

The ARs, SMGs, and LMGs are dominant the respective weapon tier lists for the new season but there is one, in particular, that is starting to stand above the rest – the QQ9.

The incredibly powerful SMG, which is just the MP5 with a different name for CoD Mobile, will tear through enemies at close range – regardless of what weapon they fire back with. Though, there are a few ways to set it up so that you can truly dominate the scoreboard.

Best QQ9 class in CoD Mobile

If you really want to make it clear that you’re dominating a game, you’ll want to rack up headshots. There’s nothing better than deleting an enemy off the server with a quick headshot.

So, you’ll need attachments that are going to boost your accuracy and even add a bit of range. YouTuber FrostyMate showed off his class where attachments like the RTC Light Muzzle Break and Strike Foregrip come into play. They’ll keep you on target.

You could also spring for the Long SHot perk, but, the QQ9 isn’t exactly a sniper rifle so it could be a bit of a waste for some players. The 45 round extended mags are also perfect so that you don’t have to go too long without a reload.

Muzzle : RTC Light Muzzle Break

Barrel : RTC Recon Tac Long

Stock : MIP Strike Stock

Underbarrel : Strike Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 round extended mags

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu5IaHTl6ko

Best QQ9 mobility class in CoD Mobile

If you’re more about completely ruining an enemy’s day and want a bit more pep in your step, you can easily boost the QQ9’s mobility rating above 100.

To do so, you’ll need to rock a class that strips it to its bare bones. Get rid of the stock, throw on a light compensator, as well as a lighter barrel, and you’ll be causing mayhem in no time.

Muzzle : OWC Light Compensator

Barrel : MIP Tactical Barrel

Stock : No Stock

Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

Laser: OWC Laser Tactical

Of course, you’ve got to round out a class with perks and as always, you’re best off using Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence.

You might have another trio you prefer but, for now, they’re three of the best and will have you winning games in no time.