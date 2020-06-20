Best Uzi loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone are two very different experiences, so you'll need different weapon attachments depending on which you're playing. Here, we break down your best options when using the Uzi SMG.

Its position as floor loot in Season 3 of Warzone saw the Uzi rise up many people's ladders in terms of viable weapons. We've also seen it in the hands of Chicago Huntsmen's Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon in Call of Duty League matches, showing just how highly it's now thought of.

While perhaps not as strong as an MP5 or MP7, the right attachments can boost this gun massively. You'll need completely different set ups for Warzone and multiplayer.

Best Uzi loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

16.5" Factory Carbine

FORGE TAC Ultralight

Merc Foregrip

50 Round Mags

The strongest part of the Uzi is its damage, so this loadout focuses mostly on extending its range while making the recoil more manageable. Key to this is the Merc Foregrip and the 16.5" Factory Carbine, which both reduce recoil considerably.

The barrel also combines with the Monolithic Suppressor to buff the gun's range significantly, all while keeping players off enemy radars.

The 50 Round Mags are also incredibly useful in Warzone, allowing you to rip through an enemy's armor and finish them off quickly. The FORGE TAC Ultralight stock rounds off this class, making you a harder target while ADS. If you'd prefer a sight on your Uzi, this is the attachment to swap out for one.

Best Uzi loadout for Modern Warfare

Tac Laser

13.1" First Responder

Stippled Grip Tape

Commando Foregrip

Sleight of Hand

Because of the faster pace of Modern Warfare's multiplayer, this Uzi is geared towards frequent close-range gunfights. The 13.1" First Responded barrel boosts your range and reduces recoil, but has a significantly lower impact on your ADS time that other barrels.

The Tac Laser and Stippled Grip Tape reduce ADS time considerably, with the former also boosting hip fire accuracy. The Commando Foregrip aids recoil without slowing ADS time, while Sleight of Hand will help you get back in the action faster after a gunfight.

It should be said that, given the Uzi's slower rate of fire and moderate recoil, you shouldn't be looking to take on enemies at longer ranges - in Warzone or Modern Warfare. For that, stick to the AR or Sniper.

That rounds off our best Uzi loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare! What attachments have we missed? Tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know what you think!