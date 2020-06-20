Clayster & Slasher raise concerns over 'no recoil mod' in Modern Warfare

A number of top pro players and content creators have raised serious concerns after a video went viral showing the use of a 'no recoil mod' in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The mod is compatible with a product called a Cronus Max, a device that has actually been used frequently by players competing in a LAN environment, to prevent Bluetooth interference.

But, one of the main functions of these devices and devices similar, is to allow players to use mods, similar to "strike packs."

These mods or strike packs are essentially hacks for your controller input, that can directly impact gameplay. This ranges from reduced recoil to increased fire rate.

A video, posted by Skadezy on Twitter, shocked players, as it demonstrated the strength of the 'no recoil mod' in Modern Warfare. Shooting an MP5, the comparison with the regular recoil of the weapon is staggering.

Cronus Anti-Recoil vs actual recoil.. unbelievable that ppl use this shit in competitions pic.twitter.com/crRXOChtho — Skadez-- (@Skadezy) June 19, 2020

Professional Call of Duty player, James 'Clayster' Eubanks, was among the first to react. "Stuff like this really does make you think. There's legit no way to stop this, and how would you tell if someone is "just beaming" or is using a mod?

Fellow pro player, Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat, of OpTic Gaming LA, called for Cronus devices to be banned outright from LAN events.

I said it could be done for years people should NEVER be allowed to use their own Cronus at a LAN event period. — Austin Liddicoat (@SlasheR_AL) June 20, 2020

But, one of the main concerns is coming up against these mods in an online match, where it would be impossible to tell what an opponent is using.

FaZe member Pamaj thinks it could be affecting not only regular multiplayer, but also the battle royale, Warzone.

Idk if I can sleep knowing this exists in comp/Warzone omfg https://t.co/mVMhxe5Vlg — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) June 20, 2020

But, this is not the first time pro players have raised concerns over the use of the Cronus Max. In 2016, around when the devices were first introduced to LAN tournaments as a workaround for Bluetooth interference, Damon 'Karma' Barlow exposed the true purpose of the devices in a YouTube video.

"As you can see, it's basically a cheat. This thing was made to cheat," Karma stated. "It's something that mods your controller, and makes it so you can cheat."

The now-retired pro player spoke on the June 19 episode of the CoDCast, saying that in any other game there would be uproar about a device like the Cronus. "Go tell [CS:GO pros] NiKo or Olofmiester to go play with some adapter in their keyboard or mouse [...] There would be an uproar, in any other game."

Potentially, with the next-gen consoles around the corner, the use of a Cronus may not be necessary at LAN events. However, for online play, it's unknown if console-makers or game developers can do anything to counter the mods that can be used.