Warzone players in disbelief over removal of battle royale Quads

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left frustrated with developers Infinity Ward, following their decision to temporarily replace battle royale Quads with realism mode.

Game modes have been fairly limited since Warzone's release. Players were forced to wait a few months for Duos mode but, since the start of Season 4, there has been a noticeable inclusion of a wider variety of modes, including rumble and realism.

Unfortunately, this means that some fan-favorite modes have seen temporary removals. There was criticism of the decision to remove Plunder and, following changes made on June 19, Infinity Ward have come under renewed criticism.

The June 19 changes saw Realism Quads replace standard battle royale Quads, in a move that appears seriously unpopular. Realism is more akin to hardcore modes, with no HUD, minimal health and maximum damage. In other words, dying takes a split second.

Among those critical of the changes was Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop, CoD caster turned YouTube streamer. "Why remove one of the staple game modes?" he asked. "We now have to kick out our 4th player? Like what... Where is the logic?"

Lol why? Why remove one of the staple game modes? We now have to kick out our 4th player? Like what — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 19, 2020

Our 4th player is about to come back from his business call and be told we cant play the most popular playlist in Warzone so he will need to go find his own trio or we are forced to play a mode we don’t like. Where is the logic? Let me play what I love. P — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 19, 2020

On a similar note, Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan, two-time CoD World Champion, commented that he "can’t even act like I’m surprised with you guys anymore".

LMAOOOOOOOO I can’t even act like I’m surprised with you guys anymore — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) June 19, 2020

Other prominent Call of Duty figures to criticize the changes included Ali-A, Vikkstar, Pamaj and Maven. The latter, who casts in the Call of Duty League, even joked that he'd rather have his "toe nails peeled off than play realism".

Uhhhh please don’t cut me from the team. I’d rather have my toe nails peeled off than play realism quads. — Clint Evans (@Maven) June 19, 2020

Less than 24 hours after its removal, there have been countless calls to add the standard Quads mode back as a matter of urgency.

Many have been left confused by Infinity Ward's decision which, while being confirmed as temporary, has seen the removal of one of Warzone's original - and most popular - battle royale game modes.