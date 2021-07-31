Best MX9 SMG loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: The Heat has landed and brought plenty of new content, including a new SMG in the form of the MX9. So, here’s what you need to know about unlocking it and the best loadout class.

For a few years now, Call of Duty Mobile has filled that void for CoD fans who have always dreamt of a game that brings some of their favorite weapons, maps, modes, and more under one umbrella.

The mobile title is still going pretty strong and is into its sixth season of 2021, called The Heat, which has brought classic maps like Slums and Stacks to the game.

In addition to the new maps, there are also two throwback weapons that have been added to the mix – the Rytec sniper and MX9 SMG. The latter has been pretty deadly before and is shaping up to be a decent choice in CoD Mobile already.

So, in terms of setting it up to be your go-to SMG choice, the MX9 is best suited to following similar SMG loadouts and attachments.

You’ll want to throw on a new barrel to tame the recoil, pick up a bigger magazine so you can get off more shots in tight spaces, and then rock Sleight of Hand as your perk so you can rip through reloads.

It’s also worth picking up the Firm Grip Tape, just to improve the already speedy ADS time. You’ll outgun foes before they even know what’s hit them.

Best CoD Mobile MX9 SMG class set-up

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

MIP Extended Light Barrel Stock: Agile Stock

Agile Stock Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo

Large Caliber Ammo Rear Grip: Firm Grip Tape

While that loadout seems to be working best for most, others have got their own take on it that are worth testing out.

Popular CoD Mobile YouTuber Godzly does away with a perk and stock for his set-up, opting for a laser and underbarrel instead. Though, he does also rock the Large Caliber Ammo and Firm Grip Tape.

Godzly’s “best” MX9 SMG loadout

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

MIP Extended Light Barrel Underbarrel: Infiltrator Foregrip

Infiltrator Foregrip Laser: 5mW Combat Laser

5mW Combat Laser Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo

Large Caliber Ammo Rear Grip: Firm Grip Tape

How to unlock MX9 SMG in CoD Mobile

Getting your hands on the SMG is pretty simple. You don’t have to jump through too many hoops.

Instead, you just need to get your Season 6 battle pass ranked up to Level 21. The weapon will unlock at that point and then you can start grinding away with it for attachments.

Once you start to unlock the attachments, try out both setups and see what feels best for you!