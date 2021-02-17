Logo
Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, perks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:45 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:46

by James Busby
M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. 

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The M82 could prove useful in Warzone.

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

  • Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip 
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. 

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots. 

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle. 

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed for ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum.

M83 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Snappy and satisfying, the M82 is great fun to use.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights. 

In terms of perks, Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter. 

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Field Mic. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision. 

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:25

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Milano
Treyarch

If you’re always aggressively rushing onto the objective and playing aggressively in Black Ops Cold War, then this Milano 821 loadout will give you the edge needed to secure plenty of kills. 

While Assault Rifles are there to help you in mid to long-range gunfights, the game’s SMGs are always about up-close engagements. As a result, you’re going to want to fine-tune your Milano 821 to fit this hyper-aggressive playstyle. Rather than equipping attachments to improve your aim or your reveal distance, for example, speed should be the top priority.

Thankfully, the Milano 821 offers plenty of choices and it’s one of the fastest guns in the game. Here’s how you can get the most out of it.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Milano loadout Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Reach new speeds with this ridiculous Milano loadout.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 10.6 Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
  • Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Marathon Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

We recommend picking the Infantry Compensator Muzzle over the Socom Eliminator. While the latter provides even more vertical recoil control, it comes at the expense of movement speed. Your goal here is to be as quick as possible, so hindering speed is a big deal-breaker for this loadout.

The 10.6 Task Force Barrel is one of the strongest attachments in Cold War. Not only does it boost your overall weapon damage, but also the range of the SMG, along with its bullet velocity. There is no better way to bump the lethality of the gun, but obviously, it comes with some steep tradeoffs.

You’re giving up on the notion of having a precise aim in favor of an outright beastly weapon. This thing will shred with the right Barrel, but it won’t be easy to control. So you’re going to want to play from a closer range and always be pushing your opponents.

With the 5mw Laser Sight, there isn’t much of a need to actually aim down sights. Your recoil is going to be tough to handle to begin with, so firing from the hip will often be the easier choice.

Black Ops gameplay
Treyarch
You’ll be zooming through the map in no time with this setup.

No need to reduce flinch with this particular weapon since you’ll rarely be aiming down sights. Instead, opting for the simple Speed Tape Handle is the way to go. This will give a slight buff to your ADS speed without any downsides.

Make sure you’re running Ninja and Ghost in the third perk slot as well. This is a complete game-changer for SMG classes as you’ll be able to get the drop on your foes, gunning them down before they can even react. 

If you’re trying to mix things up and swap out from the fast-paced SMG action, be sure to check out our other weapon guides over on our CoD hub.