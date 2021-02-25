Best FARA 83 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The new FARA 83 assault rifle has arrived in Black Ops Cold War as a Season 2 Battle Pass reward, and here’s how you can get the most of the deadly new weapon.

Each new Battle Pass brings two new weapons, as well as a number of blueprints, to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone — and these can often be meta-defining.

For example, in Season 1, we got the Mac 10 which has become the go-to SMG in Warzone and can certainly hold its own in regular multiplayer modes, with decent handling and a high rate of fire.

Now, the FARA 83 — better known as the Galil to Call of Duty veterans — is in the Battle Pass, and once you’ve unlocked it you’re going to want to find the best way to decimate your enemies with it.

Best FARA 83 class in Cold War

The FARA is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 15, and is somewhat comparable to the popular FFAR in how it’s used.

The weapon has a very fast time-to-kill (TTK) but this is counteracted by a pretty hefty level of recoil, so this loadout minimizes that, but should mainly be used for close to medium-range fights.

FARA 83 attachments

This build was put together with the Gunfighter wildcard, allowing you to use every attachment slot available.

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel: 13.7” Takedown

13.7” Takedown Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: KGB Pad

KGB Pad Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

45 Rnd Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Of course, if you prefer not to use Gunfighter and instead opt for another wildcard, you’ll have to remove some of these attachments.

In that case, we would recommend getting rid of the Laser, Optic and Stock attachments, which will slightly reduce accuracy and movement speed but allow you to still make the most of the FARA’s strengths.

Best FARA 83 Cold War perks

The chances are that while using the FARA, you’ll be moving a lot and trying to avoid long-range gunfights. For that reason, you’ll want to pick up the following perks:

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Ninja

With these perks, you’ll be able to stay stealthy while running and gunning with the FARA, and the Tactical Mask will help drastically when enemies are trying to slow down your pushes with flash or stun grenades.

That said, this gun will definitely take some getting used to, but if you hit your shots you’re on to a guaranteed winner.