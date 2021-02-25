 Best FARA 83 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto
Best FARA 83 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks

Published: 25/Feb/2021 11:45

by Jacob Hale
FARA 83 black ops cold war best class loadout
Activision

The new FARA 83 assault rifle has arrived in Black Ops Cold War as a Season 2 Battle Pass reward, and here’s how you can get the most of the deadly new weapon.

Each new Battle Pass brings two new weapons, as well as a number of blueprints, to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone — and these can often be meta-defining.

For example, in Season 1, we got the Mac 10 which has become the go-to SMG in Warzone and can certainly hold its own in regular multiplayer modes, with decent handling and a high rate of fire.

Now, the FARA 83 — better known as the Galil to Call of Duty veterans — is in the Battle Pass, and once you’ve unlocked it you’re going to want to find the best way to decimate your enemies with it.

FARA 83
Activision / Treyarch
The FARA 83 is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 15.

Best FARA 83 class in Cold War

The FARA is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 15, and is somewhat comparable to the popular FFAR in how it’s used.

The weapon has a very fast time-to-kill (TTK) but this is counteracted by a pretty hefty level of recoil, so this loadout minimizes that, but should mainly be used for close to medium-range fights.

FARA 83 attachments

This build was put together with the Gunfighter wildcard, allowing you to use every attachment slot available.

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
  • Barrel: 13.7” Takedown
  • Laser: Steady Aim Laser
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Stock: KGB Pad
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: 45 Rnd
  • Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip
black ops cold war operator with fara 83
Activision
This FARA 83 loadout will allow you to be stealthy around the map, but strike hard when you find enemies.

Of course, if you prefer not to use Gunfighter and instead opt for another wildcard, you’ll have to remove some of these attachments.

In that case, we would recommend getting rid of the Laser, Optic and Stock attachments, which will slightly reduce accuracy and movement speed but allow you to still make the most of the FARA’s strengths.

Best FARA 83 Cold War perks

The chances are that while using the FARA, you’ll be moving a lot and trying to avoid long-range gunfights. For that reason, you’ll want to pick up the following perks:

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Tracker
  • Perk 3: Ninja

With these perks, you’ll be able to stay stealthy while running and gunning with the FARA, and the Tactical Mask will help drastically when enemies are trying to slow down your pushes with flash or stun grenades.

That said, this gun will definitely take some getting used to, but if you hit your shots you’re on to a guaranteed winner.

How to get Yellow Access Cards in Warzone and what they do

Published: 25/Feb/2021 16:46

by Jacob Hale
Warzone yellow access card location
Activision

With the launch of Season 2, Warzone has brand new Yellow Access Cards. They’re extremely rare and offer the chance of some very good loot to put you ahead of the competition.

Season 2 has brought a tonne of new content to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, including new weapons, skins and maps.

In Verdansk specifically, there are a small group of brand new weapon silos to pick up some impressive loot as well as the new Shipwreck POI.

Shipwreck has brought zombies back to Verdansk, and they’re actually the key to finding the Yellow Access Card. Here’s what you’ve got to do.

Shipwreck POI Warzone Season 2 Yellow Access Card
Activision
You’ll have to head to Shipwreck to find this rare Access Card.

How to get Yellow Access Card in Warzone

The first thing to note about the Yellow Access Card is that it’s extremely rare. In fact, there’s only one per lobby.

To get the Yellow Access Card, you have to head to the new Shipwreck POI and start slaying the zombies as part of the Outbreak event.

It doesn’t matter how many you kill, but the very last zombie drops the Yellow Access Card. So, technically, you can join the party late and take out any enemies and the final zombie and claim your prize.

Rewards & how to use it

Using the Yellow Access Card is simple: you simply head to the unique yellow loot crate on the ship, as specified with a popup image on screen.

From there, you can just pop the crate open and take your rewards, with a bunch of cash, armor satchels, weapons and more available.

Of course, this isn’t an easy task to complete. If you’ve already dropped in at Shipwreck, you’ll know it gets seriously busy, and as more and more players discover the secrets of the Yellow Access Card, this will only become more amplified.

So, if you think you’ve got the gunskill to take out half the lobby and a bunch of zombies too, it’s well worth heading down to Shipwreck and seeing what you can do.