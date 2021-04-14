Best FR 5.56 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Setup, Perks - Dexerto

The FR 5.56 or Famas has surged in popularity after a new build for the weapon has been discovered by content creator JGOD. It’s propelled the once-forgotten gun into the meta and is becoming incredibly popular with the Warzone community.

Warzone Season 3 is finally on the horizon and fans are excited to see what the developers have got planned. While a number of teasers have revealed the location and time of the upcoming Nuke event, we’re still in the dark about what exactly is going to happen.

Despite this, as with every major update, the meta is expected to shift as soon as Season 3 arrives However, it’s not very often that a gun surges in popularity despite receiving no buffs in a recent patch.

Well, that’s exactly what’s happened to the FR 5.56 after popular content creator JGOD discovered a semi-automatic setup for the gun that makes it top-tier.

How to unlock the FR 5.56 in Warzone

Unlocking the FR 5.56 in Warzone is extremely easy and only requires you to reach level 16 in-game. Once unlocked, simply head over to the loadout menu Warzone so you can begin building up the perfect class for the weapon.

Now you’ve unlocked the FR 5.56, you’ll need an effective loadout for the gun that can help you dominate your opponents. Luckily, we’ve got the perfect meta set up for you to take into Verdansk and it’s guaranteed to help you pick up more kills.

Best FR 5.56 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FR 24.4″ Sniper

FR 24.4″ Sniper Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition: 50 Rnd Mag

50 Rnd Mag Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Popularized by JGOD, this FR 5.56 or Famas build is centered around using the weapon with the semi-automatic mode on. This allows you to maintain complete control of the weapon and hit every shot at medium-long range.

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Monolithic Suppressor to increase the weapon’s overall bullet velocity and remain undetected on the mini-map. While you can often skip using a silenced weapon in standard Call of Duty multiplayer, it’s essential in the battle royale environment.

Next, equip the FR 24.4″ Sniper barrel to increase the weapon’s effective damage range and utilize the Commando Foregrip to bolster the gun’s recoil. These attachments allow you to maintain complete control of the FR 5.56 while taking out opponents from range.

Finally, you’ll want to use the 50 Rnd Mag to ensure you never run out of bullets and the VLK 3.0x Optic for a clear scope that allows the weapon to thrive at both medium and long range.

Keep in mind, it’s important you use this build with semi-auto mode on and tap fire the weapon. The TTK is extremely quick and you’ll be regularly picking enemies off from a distance with this loadout.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.