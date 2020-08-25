Best FiNN loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The mid-season update has hit both Modern Warfare and Warzone, introducing a wave of new content for players to get their hands on. The FiNN LMG is the latest gun to be added to the game and comes with a powerful punch. Here, we break down two of the strongest FiNN loadouts you should be using.

While the ever-popular Bruen LMG took a double hit in Activision’s August update, many players have been looking for the next best replacement. Fortunately, it looks like the newly released FiNN LMG will do just that. This high-damage gun has incredible precision, ludicrous fire rate, and easily controllable recoil. Judging from early gameplay, it seems that the FiNN shares a lot of similarities to that of its post-patch predecessor.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if this LMG receives a nerf at some point. However, those of you who miss the hyper-aggressive playstyle of the Bruen will definitely want to add this LMG to your arsenal. Unlocking Modern Warfare’s latest weapon is also incredibly easy, so you should be able to complete the challenges in no time. In order to help you get the most out of the FiNN, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to dominate your enemies in Warzone and Modern Warfare's standard multiplayer.

Best FiNN loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Longshot

Tac Laser

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

This loadout absolutely shreds across close to medium engagement ranges, making it incredibly deadly during those late-game firefights. Even better, we’ve also kitted the FiNN out with a few attachments to help minimize its vertical recoil, so you’ll be able to beam squads at range if you have a steady aim.

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Longshot. The muzzle not only drastically increases your effective damage range, it also keeps you hidden from the minimap. Meanwhile, the XRK bolsters the FiNN’s rate of fire, speeds up its bullet velocity, and even adds to the LMG’s range.

These two attachments push the FiNN to its very limits, but you’ll need to pull down on your mouse/analog stick if you wish to mitigate its vertical recoil completely. While the Commando Foregrip does help to ease the FiNN’s vertical kick, it can still be a little unruly if left unchecked.

Attaching a Tac Laser will also increase accuracy and reduce the time penalty of aiming down sights, giving you the quick response time you need to be competitive in close-quarters fights. The Tac Laser also effectively eliminates the ADS penalty of most optics, allowing you to use the VLK 3.0x sight. This optic is incredibly popular due to its clean central red dot and is one of the only magnified sights that doesn’t clutter your field of view. Being able to clearly see your targets at range is also a massive benefit, especially when you're scouring the map for the next kill.

Best FiNN loadout for Modern Warfare

XRK Longshot

Tac Laser

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

Sleight of Hand

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps largely favor close-quarter firefights, so this loadout is all about enhancing the FiNN’s ADS speed. As a result, we’ve removed Monolithic suppressor and switched out the VLK Optic for the G.I. Mini Reflex. These attachments may work wonders on the game’s medium-range maps, but they are extremely situational and offer very little positives outside of Warzone.

The FiNN’s standard sights aren’t unusable, but we found that G.I. Mini Reflex gave us the added accuracy needed to snag those quick cranium kills. Meanwhile, both the XRK Longshot, Tac Laser, and Commando Foregrip have been kept due to their speed-enhancing attributes.

These three attachments should be the bread and butter of any FiNN loadout, so try to build around them when experimenting with any new combinations.

Rounding things off the bottom of the list is the Sleight of Hand Perk. Not only will this perk greatly cut down any lengthy reload times, it will also help you avoid frustrating mid-reload deaths. After all, there’s nothing worse than getting caught in a situation where you can’t fight back.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.