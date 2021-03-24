Attach explains why they benched MajorManiak instead of Accuracy on ROKKR - Dexerto

Minnesota RØKKR are one of several teams that have made a roster change during Stage 2 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. With critics hounding the decision, star player Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has spoken out about the issue.

RØKKR have been arguably one of the most disappointing teams in the CDL. While they’re not at the bottom of the standings, this was a team that looked built to succeed. At the start of the season, Attach was joined by Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner, Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak and Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi.

Analysts and fans loved the team, looking like a real potential challenger against some of the top teams. Instead, the opposite seemed to happen, despite their Opening Week win against Dallas Empire.

On March 22, they announced that Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz would be replacing MajorManiak on the team. This would see him become Attach’s SMG duo, with Priestahh moving to the flex role and Accuracy staying as main AR.

Many fans, though, were critical of this decision. A lot of the response has been surrounding the idea that MajorManiak shouldn’t have been dropped, and Standy should’ve come in as a replacement for Accuracy.

Clearly the team disagrees, and Attach has now spoken out on why Accuracy is so important to the team.

“Lamar’s actually been playing pretty well in this game,” he said. “What he brings to a team is just so helpful. Making sure the team learns and progresses, and how to have a proper system. When we get better, and we start to win a few Hardpoints, I’m sure you’ll see us get to our full potential and see players shining who you might not have expected to shine before.”

Attach goes on to talk about what Standy’s bringing to the team, especially with how much the Challengers teams have been grinding just weeks after the game was released.

In comparison to the CDL, which only launched in February, they’ve been playing Black Ops Cold War at a high level for much longer.

Minnesota RØKKR are currently in Group B of CDL Stage 2. Prior to their first matches with Standy, the team is 0-2, with upcoming matches against OpTic Chicago, Dallas Empire, and more.

Whether this change turns the team’s fortunes remains to be seen, but there remains a lot of skepticism over the decision to hold on to Accuracy instead of MajorManiak.