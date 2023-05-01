Activision quietly changes Building 21 in DMZ, now requires Modern Warfare 2 purchase to enter

Activision appears to have silently changed the rules surrounding Building 21 in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Where previously, anyone could access this loot-rich area, it’s now locked off for those who haven’t yet purchased Modern Warfare 2 in full.

When it comes to high-tier loot in Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode, few locations come close to rivaling Building 21. As one of the most highly regarded areas in Al Mazrah, this POI contains an abundance of supplies and in general, serves as one of the hottest combat zones on the map.

Since its arrival in Season 1 Reloaded, it’s been one of the most popular fighting spots and a must-visit area for those looking to make the most of their DMZ runs. However, the rules of engagement just changed.

Seemingly without any public acknowledgment in patch notes, official dev blog posts, on social channels, Building 21 has been tweaked in DMZ. Rather than being open to all players, it’s now seemingly locked off for those playing the F2P version of Warzone 2.

Dexerto’s sister site CharlieIntel revealed as much on May 1, sharing that both early reports and conversations directly with Activision Support have all but locked in the news. “Infinity Ward quietly updated Building 21 in DMZ to no longer be accessible unless you purchased Modern Warfare 2,” the post read.

Attaching a thread from ‘WarzoneTacMap’ on Twitter, this player shared their recent conversation with Activision Player Support. In the conversation, a representative confirmed that in order to open the door and access Building 21, you indeed must own Modern Warfare 2. Without a premium copy of the game, “only regular DMZ is available to you,” they added.

Despite these comments coming direct from Activision, it is still worth taking them with a grain of salt. At this point in time, it’s yet unconfirmed whether this is an intentional design change or not. Currently, a key issue regarding Building 21 is flagged on the game’s official Trello board, perhaps indicating this is just an unfortunate bug and nothing more.

Without any clarification from developers on social media, however, we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out. For all we know, Building 21 could once again open its doors to all players in the near future if bugs are ironed out. Or we could see Modern Warfare 2 ownership required moving forward. Either way, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here with any further details as they emerge.